Opposition protests in black as Centre passes three Bills without debate

July 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Day 6 of the Parliament’s Monsoon session was marked by Opposition leaders dressed in black, protesting the Centre’s handling of the Manipur crisis. As both Houses commenced, the Opposition members continued raising slogans, demanding the Prime Minister to make a statement in Parliament on the Manipur crisis. In the Lower House, two bills - Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, and the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 were passed via voice vote, while the Rajya Sabha passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Lok Sabha

In the morning session, the black-clad members of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties stormed the Well of the House during Question Hour demanding a debate on the no-confidence motion moved against the Modi government. Placards displaying ‘INDIA for Manipur’ and ‘INDIA wants PM to speak on Manipur’ were displayed in the House as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke on overbridges on National Highway Systems. As the protests continued inspite of the Speaker’s warning, the House was adjourned to meet at 2 PM.

Post-lunch, the Lower House saw some legislative business being taken. Union mines and coal minister Pralhad Joshi tabled the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and two other bills - Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, and the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 were tabled and passed, without debate. Amid Opposition’s continued protests, the House was adjourned for the day.

In answers tabled, the Transport Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that there has been a 12.64% increase in number of road accidents in 2021 from 3,66,138 to 4,12,432. Tamil Nadu ranks the top in the highest number of road accidents (55,996), followed by Madhya Pradesh (48,877) , Uttar Pradesh (37,729), Karnataka (34,6470) and Kerala (33,296).

Rajya Sabha

The Upper House began with Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar’s suo moto statement about foreign policy engagements after the Budget Session amid Opposition chants of ‘India’ while treasury bench members chanted ‘Modi’. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal expressed his disapproval of the Opposition’s garb and behaviour, resulting in more protests and the House getting adjourned till 12 PM. On resuming, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge is given the floor by the Chair, but sloganeering from the treasury benches resulted in adjournment till 2 PM.

Post-lunch, Opposition members walked out of the Upper House after adjournment motion to discuss Manipur violence was disallowed. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tried to address the House but his voice was drowned out by BJP MPs. In the absence of the Opposition, the Upper House held a one-sided debate and passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The House was then adjourned for the day.

Outside parliament, suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh staged a sit-in at Parliament House Complex in protest.

(Compiled by Sruthi Darbhamulla, Sumeda, Suchitra Karthikeyan, and Priyali Prakash)