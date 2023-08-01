No Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Parliament clears several Bills 

August 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Proceedings on Tuesday saw members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Rajya Sabha walk out of the House after demands to discuss the Manipur issue at length with Prime Minister Narendra Modi present, went unheeded by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

While disruptions persisted in both Houses, several Bills were passed, including the Mediation Bill, 2021 and Biological Diversity Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha and the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion against the government admitted in the Lok Sabha last week is set to be discussed between August 8 and 10.

See the day’s updates from the Monsoon session of Parliament here

Lok Sabha

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were dominated by continued protests by Opposition members. They reiterated their demand for a statement from the Prime Minister about the violence in Manipur, also entering the well of the House with placards. As Question Hour began, Speaker Om Birla assured them they would be given time to raise their issues, but after 15 minutes, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m. owing to continued sloganeering.

Protests did not abate post-lunch. However, the Lower House passed three bills in quick succession: the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The first of these makes it mandatory for states to register births and deaths on the Centre’s Civil Registration System (CRS) portal, and to share the data with the Registrar General of India who functions under the Union Home Ministry.

The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill aims to provide production lease to private companies for accessing critical minerals only through a formal auction by competitive bidding. Responding to the debate, Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi told the House that the bill would impart further transparency into the system for accessing critical minerals.

Finally, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 proposes to include Mahra and Mahara communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

After the three bills were passed, the House was adjourned till Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha

INDIA members walked out of the Upper House after their persistent demands for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur violence, and a discussion on the topic, were not met. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the demand for a statement by Mr. Modi was “ill-premised”, and also declined notices to suspend legislative business to discuss Manipur at length, saying that he has already allowed for a short-duration discussion on the topic.

The post-lunch session too was mired in chaos as Opposition members demanded that Mr. Kharge be allowed speak. As Mr. Kharge once again demanded a full-length debate on the Manipur crisis, the Treasury benches rose in protest.

Amid protests, the Centre tabled the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 and The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and took up Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for debate. The Opposition then walked out.

After discussion, the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed via voice vote. Later, the Upper House took up the Mediation Bill, 2021 which has undergone a standing committee review. This was also passed by voice vote. Following this, the Rajya Sabha pivoted to a discussion on the Biological Diversity Amendment Bill, a contentious Bill passed last week by the Lok Sabha.

In his reply to the discussion Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that Bill simplifies the patent application process and aims to reduce the pressure on wild medicinal plants by encouraging cultivation of the same. He also pointed out that the Bill sought to encourage Indian companies and protect traditional knowledge. Following this, the Bill was passed by voice vote and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Wednesday.

Proceedings in both the Houses will resume at 11 a.m. tomorrow.