No business in Parliament as both Houses adjourned for the day early in the morning

March 17, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

The first week after Parliament resumed proceedings in the second leg of the 2023 Budget Session was a complete washout. No significant discussions were done nor any Bills were passed as both the Opposition and the government remained persistent on their demands. The government wants Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his recent remarks on Indian democracy made in London, while the Opposition wants a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani stock rout issue and the Hindenburg report.

Lok Sabha

As soon as the House assembled on Friday, several members of the Opposition stormed into the Well, while those from the Treasury Benches also countered with slogans. The Speaker moved on with Question Hour and called on Congress MP Manish Tewari to speak. The Congress leader, however, could not speak due to heavy sloganeering. Amid pandemonium, the audio of the proceedings was muted for around 20 minutes.

When the audio feed was restored, the Opposition requested Speaker Om Birla to allow Rahul Gandhi to speak on the floor of the House. Mr. Birla said he would allow everyone to speak, provided the House is in order. As protesting members ignored his pleas, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Rajya Sabha

A similar scene was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. While proceedings began rather peacefully, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar extending birthday greetings to Kannada film actor and MP Jaggesh, and the House observing silence for Karnendu Bhattacharjee, a former member of the Upper House.

The House descended into chaos as soon as Mr. Dhankhar announced that he will not admit any of the 11 notices submitted under Rule 267 of the Parliament, which allows for the suspension of the day’s business to debate the issue suggested by a Member.

The Chairman adjourned the House for the day within minutes, and proceedings will now resume on Monday.