Monsoon Session Day 2 washed away; Opposition demands discussion on Manipur

July 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Day 2 of the Parliament’s monsoon session was washed away as Opposition continued to protest, demanding a full-length debate on the Manipur violence. As proceedings began for the day in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a brief statement on Manipur, reiterating that the perpetrators of the gang-rape will be punished. The Opposition has demanded Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s presence during any discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Amid loud sloganeering, the Lower House was initially adjourned till 12 noon and later for the day. While the Centre has stated that it will hold a discussion on the Manipur violence in both Houses, none of the Opposition’s suspension notices have been accepted till date.

The Upper House too witnessed scenes of chaos as MPs once again raised Manipur violence. As MP Derek O Brien once again demanded PM Modi’s speech in Parliament on the violence, the words ‘Prime Minister’ and ‘Manipur’ were expunged from the record. Amid Opposition protests, the Chair considered the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill and then adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2:30 PM. On reconvening, within a minute, the Upper House was adjourned till Monday amid the din of protests.

In written replies, the External Affairs Ministry informed that 87,026 Indians had renounced citizenship till June 2023, compared to 2,25,620 in 2022 and 1,63,370 in 2021.The Centre has chalked the move to ‘Indians exploring the global workspace’. The Centre has also denied any breach of Aadhaar card holders’ data from the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) maintained by UIDAI. The CIDR is not linked to any external database, such as bank databases, clarified the Centre.