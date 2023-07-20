Monsoon session begins on a rocky note amid Manipur violence

July 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Day one of the Parliament’s monsoon session was marred by protests and adjournments over the violent situation in Manipur.

A viral video clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday showed triggering visuals of two women being stripped naked and paraded by a mob. The incident reportedly occurred on May 4, but the video was widely shared on social media only on Wednesday, sparking an outrage and forcing Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to react.

Right before the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media outside Parliament, speaking on Manipur violence for the first time. “My heart is filled with anger and anguish. The incident in Manipur, is a matter of shame to any civilised society. Those who have committed this crime will be punished, but this incident has made 140 crore Indians hang their heads in shame,” he said.

Both Houses were adjourned with barely any proceedings conducted during the day, as Opposition members demanded suspension of all business and a discussion on Manipur but were disallowed the same by the Speaker of Lok Sabha and the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to conduct meaningful dialogue in the House on subjects of national and public importance, but proceedings were adjourned till after lunch break soon after they began today morning. Aam Aadmi Party’s Sushil Kumar Rinku, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jalandhar constituency in Punjab, took oath.

The House also paid tributes to two sitting members and 11 former MPs, including former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who died in the last few months.

Opposition members wanted Mr. Birla to suspend all business for the day and discuss the violent situation in Manipur, but the Speaker refused to allow it. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi informed the House that the government was willing to discuss Manipur violence in both Houses, adding that Home Minister Amit Shah would give his reply once the discussions were conducted. His request to sloganeering members to let the House function as per the day’s business went unheeded after which proceedings were adjourned till Friday morning.

Apart from Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also spotted in Lok Sabha today.

Rajya Sabha

Proceedings of the Upper House too began with remembrance of sitting and former members who died recently. The House was, in fact, adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to sitting member Hardwar Dubey, who died in June 2023.

Once the House reconvened, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that he had received 12 suspension of business notices in total, including eight on the Manipur issue. The Centre informed the Chair that the government was ready for a discussion on the Manipur violence issue. However, the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the Chair suspend all business to discuss this, objecting to a short discussion. The Opposition also said that no debate was possible in the absence of the Prime Minister. Following an uproar in the house, the House was first adjourned till 2 p.m., and then till Friday morning. In between, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur managed to table the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Compiled by Sumeda, Sruthi Darbhamulla, Diksha Rajesh Munjal, Suchitra Karthikeyan and Priyali Prakash

