Lok Sabha passes four bills, Rajya Sabha returns two

December 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

With minimal Opposition present, the Lower House debated and passed the three critical redrafted criminal Bills and the Telecommunications Bill, 2023. All four bills repeal colonial era laws and replace them with a new Bill as per today’s standards. On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha debated and returned the Central Goods and Services Tax (second amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 to the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha

The Lower House kicked off proceedings on a discordant note suspending two more MPs - C. Thomas and A.M. Arif, taking the ousted tally to 143 parliamentarians. Ignoring Opposition protests in the House, the Lok Sabha debated the three redrafted criminal Bills - the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill - replacing the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Speaking in favour of the criminal reform Bills, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the Supreme Court ruling on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code was “wrong”, asserting, “No religion promotes adultery or unnatural sex”. Opposing the Bill, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the proposed laws will threaten Muslims, Dalits and Tribals in the country and asked for the offence of rape to be made gender neutral. Meanwhile, SAD(M) MP Sardar Simranjit Singh Mann urged the House to debate the Bills when the whole Opposition is present.

Addressing the queries of the House, Mr. Shah stated that the three Bills aimed to mete justice rather than punishment, terming it as a breakaway from colonial mindset. He also listed features of the Bills such as punishing mob lynching with the death penalty, mandatory audio-visual recordings of rape victims, police accountability, making speaking against India seditious.

“The Bills are based on justice, transparency and fairness”, he said adding that crimes against humans at higher priority and that certain crimes have been made gender-neutral to include male victims. The Bills were passed via voice vote. Next, the House debated up the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 which repealed the 138-year old Telegraph Act and makes structural changes to the Indian Telecom sector. The Bill was passed via voice vote.

Rajya Sabha

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were disrupted by four adjournments within the first hour as Opposition leaders demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach. As Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to bring about order in the House, Question Hour commenced.

The Chairman and ruling party members condemned the Opposition parties over a video of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Mr. Dhankar, filmed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. mr. Dhankar said,“ I don’t care about how much you insult Jagdeep Dhankhar. But I can’t tolerate (insult of) Vice President of India, farmers community - my community. I cannot tolerate that I could not protect the dignity of my post”. The Opposition, however, pointed out the video was not intended to be disrespectful and accused the government of diverting from the issue of mass suspension of MPs.

Later, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later moved the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023. Ms. Sitharaman, and other members of the ruling party, said the Bill allows taxpayers to withdraw their GST-related cases filed in High Courts and the Supreme Court and lodge them with the upcoming GST appellate tribunals to speed up their outcomes. It would bring the law in uniformity with the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, and also help fill up vacancies cropping up in tribunals.

Several BJP MPs, including Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik and Naresh Bansal, also urged the Central government to bring petrol and diesel under GST. Responding to them, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “I wish the State governments see the point. Eventually, customers will pay less tax if the GST is brought in. Overlapping and doubling of tax will not be there. Before getting adjourned for the day, the Upper House returned the Central Goods and Services Tax (second amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 to the Lok Sabha.

(Compiled by Suchitra Karthikeyan, Priyali Prakash, Saumya Kalia, Vikrant Kumar Jha)