Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, Vinesh Phogat disqualification discussed

Wayanad landslide and Vinesh Phogat’s abrupt disqualification from the Paris Olympics featured in today’s Parliament proceedings. The Finance Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha kicked off proceedings with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urging the government to declare the Wayanad landslides in Kerala a national disaster, demanding enhanced compensation for the victims. He also thanked the Armed forces and the state governments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana for their assistance.

During Question Hour, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the North-East Frontier Railway Zone for its “step-motherly treatment towards Assam and the rest of Northeast” highlighting that many trains closed during COVID-19 have still not resumed operations in the region. After Zero Hour, the House resumed discussion on the Finance Bill for the financial year 2024-2025 which was moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 6.

Post 2 PM, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke on the issue of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from competing in the finals at the Paris Olympics. Briefing the Parliament on the process of disqualification, Mr. Mandaviya said she was found to be overweight by 100gm during the weigh-in this morning. Mr. Mandaviya told the Lower House that the Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest on the disqualification of Vinesh.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the Finance Bill, enumerating steps taken for the welfare of the middle class, saying tax slabs were “significantly liberalised” with a reduced tax liability of ₹37,500. She also pointed to the hike in standard deduction to ₹75,000 and the removal of angel tax. “Effective tax on an income ₹ 15 lakh was reduced to 10% in 2023 and reduced furthermore this year,” said Ms. Sitharaman.

Several Opposition members lauded Ms. Phogat’s achievement, urging the Centre to aid her in lodging a protest. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee demanded a reduction in the 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on life and health insurance premiums, while AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi asserted that the tax legislation is not fair in the Indian economy. Aazad Samaj Party’s Chandrashekhar speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday urged the Centre to create employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

In reply to the Opposition, Ms. Sitharaman allayed concerns relating to the removal of indexation for computing long-term capital gains tax, GST on health and life insurance products as well as income taxes. She enumerated that 72.8% of taxpayers, that is, about 5.25 crore taxpayers of a total of 7.22 crore had opted for the new regime in the assessment year 2023-24. She argued there was a realisation among taxpayers than under the new regime was beneficial and they were paying less taxes. After a lengthy debate, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill (No 2) in the evening hours. Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday, August 7, began with a charged exchange between DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over raising a point of order. LoP Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Preamble has been removed from the Constitution, which led to uproar from the Treasury benches.Leader of the House J.P. Nadda asserted that there is “no question” of fiddling with the Preamble to the Constitution.

The House then began discussion of the J&K Appropriation Bill, seeking additional funds for the Union Territory’s budget. TMC MP Derek O’Brien lauded Vinesh Phogat for her achievement in the Olympics, inspite of her disqualification and urges Centre to rollback 18% GST on health insurance. YSRCP MP V. Vijaysai Reddy sought tax-breaks for senior citizens receiving income of Rs 1 lakh per month, while RJD MP Manoj Jha talked about the impact of slashing import taxes on Washington apples and Irani saffron.

DMK MP P Wilson accused the Centre of with holding dues under educational schemes to Tamil Nadu because they would not accept the National Education Policy and AAP MP Raghav Chadha questions why the Finance Minister scrapped indexation of investors in the Budget only to roll back the decision a few days later. He demanded full restoration of indexation and scrap multiple taxation points. BJP’s Assam MP Bhubaneshwar Kalita lauded the allocation for the North-Eastern region in the Union Budget adding that only PM Modi visited the North-East regularly.

Amid a walkout by some Opposition members, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar lamented, “Search your souls in sacrilege of this temple of democracy. Rather than reflecting on their actions, they are walking out, shouting”. The, the Upper House continued the debate with BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari questioning why there was criticism of Adani and people contributing to the progress of nation, based on the words of the Hindenburg agency.

CPI (M) MP John Brittas said that after the drubbing the BJP received in States like UP, he expected a people-friendly budget but that was not the case. He offered an example: corporate tax contribution to the GDP in 2018-19 was 3.5% but has now fallen to 3.1% even though profits have quadrupled.

The landslide in Wayanad, Kerala also formed part of the speeches made by several members. Mr. Brittas alleged that the Home Minister and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said insulting things about Kerala. In response, Mr. Yadav said that the Kerala government in the last three years had given mining licences in the area, because of which there was illegal human habitation, structures and mining. The Kerala government should work on this issue with compassion and Congress should not do politics, he said. IUML MP Abdul Wahab said that his party is not for politics at this time. Post the discussion, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

(Compiled by Suchitra Karthikeyan, Sruthi Darbhamulla, Priyali Prakash, Saptaparno Ghosh, Sindhu Nagaraj and Sumeda)

