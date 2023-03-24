Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2023, Rajya Sabha deadlock still on 

March 24, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

On Friday, the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2023 after a voice vote, while Opposition members continued their protests. The Rajya Sabha took up private members’ resolutions. While member Abdul Wahab’s resolution pertaining to the Sachar Committee report on modernising madrasas and preventing atrocities against Muslims failed, all other resolutions lapsed since the respective members were not present in the House.

Proceedings were marked by continuing protests over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and the Adani issue. Opposition parties also came together for a protest march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk, alleging that “democracy is in danger” and reiterating their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

This followed after orders were issued disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha due to his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case.

Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha again rushed through legislative business amid unrelenting protests by the Opposition demanding a JPC probe into the Adani stock rout issue.

The House was first adjourned till noon within a minute of convening at 11 a.m. As it resumed to loud sloganeering at 12 p.m., Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Finance Bill, 2023, and the amendments to it. The passing of the Finance Bill gives effect to the tax proposals announced in the Budget. The Budget envisages an expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for the financial year starting April 1. (Read more about the Finance Bill, 2023 here.)

As Ms. Sitharaman presented the Bill, Chair Rajendra Agrawal started a voice vote for each amendment without holding a discussion on the Bill’s provisions as Opposition members raised slogans and held up placards in the well of the House. The Bill was subsequently passed and the House was adjourned till 11 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, a notification from the lower House signed by Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh revealed that Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after his sentencing by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case. The notification indicated that Mr. Gandhi was disqualified from the date of his conviction, as per Article 102 (1)(e) of the Constitution and Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Mr. Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison for his “why all thieves have Modi surname” comment during the parliamentary election campaign in 2019. He has been granted bail on a ₹10,000 bond.

Rajya Sabha

The Upper House resumed work at 11 a.m. with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presiding. Secretary General P.C. Mody passed on a message from the Lok Sabha, stating that the Appropriation Bill (which authorises the government to withdraw ₹102.67 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as the implementation of programmes and schemes for the fiscal beginning April 1) was passed in the Lower House on March 23. A copy of this bill and other reports were laid on the table of the House.

(Money bills can only be introduced in the Lok Sabha. After being passed by the Lower House, they are sent to the Rajya Sabha for recommendations. These are, however, not binding.)

Mr. Dhankhar rejected 14 notices under Rule 267 to suspend the day’s business to discuss specific issues, including the need for a JPC into the Adani issue. This led to protests from members, and an adjournment till 2:30 pm. At 2:30, it was adjourned again for an hour almost immediately due to protests. At 3:30 p.m. proceedings kicked off again with a copy of the Finance Bill, 2023, passed by the Lok Sabha, being laid on the table of the House.

The Upper House then proceeded to Private Member’s resolutions, taking up a resolution on the need to implement the recommendations of the Sachar Committee report on modernising madrasas and enacting legislation to prevent atrocities against Muslims, moved by MP Abdul Wahab in February.

Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani said that the resolution cast an aspersion on the Constitution, saying that the nation “seeks to divide people on the basis of religion” and deny access to a better life to minorities. She highlighted that the resolution said that Muslim women were not given an equal opportunity to education and said that India now had a new Education Policy after three decades. For the first time, there is a gender inclusion fund and the policy looks after the need of academics and women, she said.

She urged the House to unanimously reject the resolution, indicating that this would enable them to build the nation “on the basis of inclusion, equity and equality.” MP Abdul Wahab was not present to make his reply. The Chair put the resolution to vote and it was rejected.

Five resolutions to provide amenities to soldiers, encourage entrepreneurship in public sector employees, launch an Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, protect the rights of IT workers and formulate a national menstrual leave policy were all not moved, and hence lapsed, due to the respective members not being present in the Upper House. The members were Shaktisinh Goel, Vivek Tankha, A.A Rahim, Dr. V Sivadasan, and Sushil Kumar Modi.

Addressing the House, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said that it was facing an “unwholesome state of affairs” where “dialogue, discussion, debate and discussion are not taking place.” He urged the members to “use parliamentary theatres to voice public interest issues... the vacuum may be filled otherwise, and that does not augur well for democracy.”

He then adjourned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, March 27, at 11 a.m., since the private members’ business scheduled till 5 p.m. could not take place.