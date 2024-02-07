Lok Sabha clears Finance Bill, PM Modi unveils vision for his third term

February 07, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST

After a long day of debate, the Lower House passed the Finance Bill, 2024 late at night while the Rajya Sabha saw PM Modi’s fiery attack on the Opposition during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address

Lok Sabha

On the sixth day of the Budget session, Lok Sabha discussed the interim Union Budget 2024-25 which was presented by the Finance Minister earlier this month.

Kicking off the Opposition’s attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor claimed that the Centre’s economic mismanagement with steps like demonetisation had left people staring at “widespread distress, hardships, low income and high unemployment.” Similarly, TMC MP Sougata Roy termed the budget as ‘anti-poor’, warning the government to not take the public for granted. In retaliation, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the previous Congress governments for failing to develop India during their rule.

The discussion continued post 2 PM with more Opposition MPs raising the Modi’s government’s economic failures. NCP MP Supriya Sule raised the current probe into payments app PayTM for money laundering questioning how it occurred after demonetisation. In response to the Finance Minister’s claim of an ‘inclusive budget’, IUML MP Dr. Abdussamad Samadani listed the Uniform Civil Code bills, attack on minorities’ properties, places of worship and institutions. The Opposition’s claims were countered by BJP MPs by listing the various Modi govt schemes and improvement in the economy.

The discussion on both the budget and the finance bill extending late into the evening. Prior to the discussion on the finance bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman issued a statement focusing on quelling concerns about inflation, unemployment, fiscal deficit and government debt.

She stated that unemployment rate fell from 6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2022-23, youth in the labour force increased from 38.2% to 45.5% growth resulting in a 6.3% growth in absolute figures. Fiscal deficit would be at a prudent 5.8%, she said and assured the government’s measures towards debt structuring and core debt would keep debt to GDP ratio in check. She also claimed that govt’s external debt is almost non-existential.

As the discussion extended, various members from Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Odisha spoke about the Finance Bill, 2024. When Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke about Agniveer related issues, BJP MPs pointed out that these Defence matters are irrelevant to the discussion. Lok Sabha much later at night, passed The Finance Bill, 2024 by voice vote.

Rajya Sabha

At the start of today’s session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announcing that Lok Sabha has been extended up to February 10, Saturday “to complete essential government business”. Continuing its debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Samjwadi Party MP Jaya Bachhan questioned the delay in implementing the women’s reservation bill, terming the special session convened to pass it as ‘cosmetic’. Meanwhile, NCP MP Praful Patel praised PM Modi’s initiatives to renew relations with Islamic nations and the ​inauguration of a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, calling him a ‘Vishwaguru’.

At 2 PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha. Targetting the Opposition, he claimed they had become outdated and were against any kind of reservation. He also questioned the influence of British rule on Congress, asking why the Indian Penal Code, which was made by the British, was not repealed and replaced.

PM Modi also said that “sabka sath sabka vikas” isn’t just a slogan, it’s his guarantee, outlining his vision for the next term. He said all flagships programmes, like the PM Awas Yojna, free ration, Auyshman Bharat, and cheaper medicines (Jan Aushadhi Kendra), will continue. The motion was then adopted by the Rajya Sabha.

Later, the Upper House also took up a general discussion on the Interim Budget. YSCRP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy criticised the Congress party for their misrule, saying that they have “poisoned the Indian economy”. On the other hand, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda urged the government to take cognisance of their shortcomings as pointed out by the Opposition.

Accusing the govt of targetting minorities, INC MP Imran Pratapgarhi said that instead of providing houses over people’s heads, the centre is bulldozing homes as well as democracy, while AITC MP Dr. Santanu Sen accused the BJP of engaging in ‘fiscal federal terrorism,’ saying that they owe West Bengal Rs. 6,900 crores under NREGA, Rs. 9000 crore for Awas Yojana and Rs. 7000 crores for paddy procurement under NFSA.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Pabitra Margherita, who hails from Assam, questioned why Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Nyaya Joda Yatra were in sensitive areas in Northeast when the entire country was watching the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Highlighting the areas’ sensitivity where communal clashes have taken place, he questioned if Mr. Gandhi was planning for something bad to take place. His remarks were met with uproar from Congress MPs.

Post the discussion, special mentions were briefly taken up, with members merely presenting the title and laying their documents on the table of the House. Later, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Thursday, February 8.

(Compiled by Suchitra Karthikeyan, Saptaparno Ghosh, Sruthi Darbhamulla, Sumeda, Priyali Prakash and Saumya Kalia)