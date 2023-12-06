Jammu and Kashmir reservation Bills passed by Lok Sabha

December 06, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

Day 3 of the Parliament’s winter session saw both Houses resuming discussions that had commenced yesterday. While the Rajya Sabha continued a discussion on the economic situation of the country, the Lok Sabha discussed and passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday resumed its short-duration discussion on the country’s economy that was brought through a notice by TMC MP Derek O’Brien. The discussion lasted for three hours. After a peaceful first half of the day where members discussed matters raised with prior permission of the Chair and the Question Hour, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav opened the discussion on the economic situation.

Nominated BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani refuted Congress MP P. Chidambaram’s speech and defended the government’s economic policies. “The World Bank estimates have proved to be hopelessly wrong, and in the last two quarters, India’s growth rate has been very impressive, and way above the world average growth rate,” Mr. Jethmalani said.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji urged the government to ensure that the non-BJP-ruled States should not be at an economic disadvantage. We can only think about improvement in fields like literature and art once fundamental needs like food, clothing, and shelter are fulfilled, Ms. Maji said. “How will a hungry person contribute to the country’s development?” She also raised questions about the Agniveer scheme and its alleged impact on jeopardising financial security of poorer families.

BJP leaders, including Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Vijaypal Singh Tomar, said India’s economic progress was evident, outlining a slew of reasons: it is set to be the world’s third-largest economy by 2030 (as per S&P Global Ratings agency); tax base has increased; start-ups have grown rapidly; new IITs, IIMs and medical colleges are coming up; schemes like Ayushmann Bharat have expanded, in addition to increased allocation for Indian railways and farmers’ wellbeing.

Opposition leaders, however, continued to point out the “contradiction” of GDP figures, with just 5% of Indians owning more than 60% of India’s wealth. AITC’s Jawahar Sarkar said India is “enriching oligarchs”, as billionaires like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have grown their income by five times in the last decade. “No Indian has recorded this kind of growth in the last nine years,” Mr. Sarkar said, adding that the government is using the wealth of the upper 5% to “inflate” national GDP figures. AAP MP Raghav Chadha said BJP has failed to fulfill the 25 promises in its election manifesto, including doubling subsidies to farmers and improving access to clean toilets, water and electricity.

Ministers also questioned the ruling government’s claims on inflation and employment trends in the country. They pointed out that the Indian rupee exchange rate has fallen to an all-time low of 83.41 against the U.S. dollar​.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the discussion will continue for 30 minutes tomorrow, adjourning the House for the day, Derek O’Brien, who submitted the request for a short-duration discussion on the topic, said he will be attending A. Revanth Reddy’s swearing in ceremony in Telangana and thus not attend the session. His absence, however, is “not a boycott, but a celebration.”

Lok Sabha

The day’s proceedings kicked off smoothly in the Lok Sabha, with a brief adjournment following an exchange of words between treasury and Opposition benches.

Treasury bench members demanded an apology from DMK leader T.R Baalu for a remark by DMK MP D.N.V Senthilkumar about a North-South divide after the recent State elections, in which the BJP swept the Hindi heartland.. Later on, during Zero Hour, the MP requested that his statement be withdrawn from the record and expressed regret.

The Lower House continued to debate the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 - in the noon session. Replying to the discussion in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Shah accused the previous J&K governments of denying Kashmiri pandits their rights and remaining mute spectators during their 1991 exodus. Bringing up Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Shah said that the late PM had erred in not capturing the whole of Kashmir in 1952 and approaching the United Nations for solving the J&K dispute. His remarks were met with heavy sloganeering by the Opposition. Lauding the Modi government for getting J&K into mainstream politics, he said that Article 370 was the root cause for separatism in the Valley. He also argued that the J&K reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was legitimate as the Supreme Court had not stayed the Act passed in 2019.

Both Bills were passed via voice vote. The House then debated the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which provides for the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana. During the debate, several MPs, while speaking in favour of the Bill, demanded Central Universities in their respective constituencies. With Lok Sabha being adjourned, the debate will continue tomorrow.

Both Houses will resume proceedings at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

(Compiled by Sruthi Darbhamulla, Priyali Prakash, Saumya Kalia and Suchitra Kartikeyan)

