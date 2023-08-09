High-octane debates dominate proceedings in Lok Sabha; Digital Protection Bill passed without opposition in Rajya Sabha

August 09, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

Discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the Lok Sabha played host to a high-octane exchange between members of the treasury and the opposition on Wednesday. Whilst the Upper House, notwithstanding some disruptions, managed to pass some crucial legislations.

Lok Sabha

The second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government again witnessed a high-octane exchange, this time with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah leading the charge from their respective parties.

Proceedings earlier in the day, during the Question Hour, were briefly adjourned for 15 minutes amid loud sloganeering and protests by members of the opposition. They sought the presence of Prime Minister Modi in the house.

The house reconvened to Mr Gandhi opening the debate on the no-confidence motion. In his longer than 30-minute speech, the first since his reinstatement, he launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and the Central government, claiming that their politics had “murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur.” The Congress MP hit out at the PM for not visiting the strife-torn State and said, “For PM, Manipur is not India. I used the word Manipur, but the reality is that there is no Manipur left. You have divided Manipur into two parts. You have broken up Manipur,” separately adding, “You (accusing Mr Modi) have sprinkled kerosene everywhere. You have set fire to Manipur. You are now trying the same thing in Haryana.”

Mr. Gandhi’s remarks evoked a strong response from the treasury benches. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded the MP to apologise for his remarks, saying the Congress party is responsible for insurgency and other problems in the northeast.

BJP’s Smriti Irani, the next speaker after the Congress leader, attacked Mr. Gandhi for his remarks in the Lok Sabha. During her speech, the BJP leader also alleged that Congress’s Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss in Parliament before he left the House. Later, several BJP women MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded strong action against the Congress MP for allegedly making an “inappropriate gesture” in Parliament.

The no-confidence debate continued post lunch. While DMK MP Kanimozhi slammed the Centre for its inaction in solving the ethnic issues in Manipur, BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao alleged that the Centre was ignoring Telangana. SAD MP Harsimrat Badal lashed out at BJP and Congress for politicizing rapes in Manipur and Rajasthan and evading responsibility. Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah urged the Centre to stop spreading hate and talk to Pakistan to restore peace in Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the no trust motion in the evening. He held that while the Opposition had no trust in the government, people trusted them. He then listed the achievements of the Modi government in past nine years in defence, anti-terrorism, social welfare, agriculture, water, housing, electricity, infrastructure, economy and global relations, also focussing on his govt’s work in Jammu and Kashmir and the anti-militancy operations in the Northeast.

He also briefed the House on the Manipur violence. Mr Shah explaining the backdrop and narrating the incidents of violence since May 3, also enumerated about the Centre’s intervention through security forces, food, medical aid, education services and brokering peace talks.

Condemning an alleged politicisation of the issue, he reminded the house of varied instances of ethnic violence during the UPA regime. It was on his request that the house also considered adopting a resolution. However, the opposition wanted to see the draft and urged it be signed in the presence of the Prime Minister.

Rajya Sabha

The Upper House on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in absence of the Opposition.

Before the commencement of Wednesday’s proceedings, BJP MPs held a ‘Quit India’ protest on the Parliament premises to mark the anniversary of the Quit India movement. Directing it at the opposition, they raised slogans and held posters which read - ‘Corruption Quit India’, ‘Dynasty Quit India’ and ‘Appeasement Quit India’.

Inside the house, albeit without the politics, the chair paid respects on the anniversary of the Quit India movement. The House observed a minute of silence in honour of the martyrs. Later, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, pointing to the arrest of Tushar Gandhi, sought to examine the honour extended with the silent tribute. As protests emerged, the house was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Post-resumption, Mr Kharge reiterated his demand for discussion under Rule 267 for a discussion in the house. Mr. Kharge said that the Prime Minister must make a statement in the House about the Manipur issue, even if the reply is given by the Home Minister Amit Shah. This again led to pro-faction sloganeering from both the treasury and the opposition. Leader of the treasury, Piyush Goyal said that Opposition was insulting the House and the country and running away from discussion. “We are ready, call the Prime Minister,” Mr. Kharge retorted. Furthermore, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav raised a point of order, saying that if a motion is accepted, no second motion is to be admitted on the same point.

As protests continue in the House, Rajya Sabha took up the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing. The Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha on July 24, seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950, to include Mahara and Mahra as synonyms for the Mehra, Mahar, and Mehar communities in Chhattisgarh.

During the discussion, Opposition members trooped into the well of the House. The House was soon adjourned till 2:45 p.m. but as protests continued, it was again adjourned till 3:15 pm.

Shortly after proceedings recommenced, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar participated in a brief, comparatively peaceful exchange where Mr. Kharge asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously refusing to attend Parliament proceedings. Responding to Mr. Kharge, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that it was disrespectful to the Chair and the House to not allow a discussion under the rule accepted by Mr. Dhankhar to run.

“We want to talk about the Manipur issue. The Prime Minister is not ready to come to Parliament. The Government does not listen to us. They only humiliate us. Therefore, we will walk out of the House as a mark of protest,” Leader of Opposition Mr. Kharge said.

It was after this that the opposition staged a walkout.

Experts and researchers had high hopes from Rajya Sabha for a detailed discussion on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 that was scheduled for Wednesday. However, it barely lasted an hour.

Compiled by Sruthi Darbhamulla, Sumeda, Suchitra Karthikeyan, Priyali Prakash and Saptaparno Ghosh