High-decibel exchanges in both Houses with just three sittings left in Monsoon Session

August 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

With the high-stakes Delhi Services Bill out of the way and only three sittings left before the Monsoon Session ends, Opposition and Treasury benches today locked horns in both Houses over a range of issues. The Rajya Sabha, while managing to pass four Bills, a no-holds-barred battle over the first issued and later withdrawn suspension of TMC MP Derek O’Brien, and the BJP’s allegations over alleged Congress support for a news portal it claimed was funded by the Chinese. Meanwhile, an intense debate went underway in the Lok Sabha on the INDIA Opposition bloc’s no-confidence motion against the government.

Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed a stormy day as the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government, opened by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, saw heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches over Manipur and other issues of governance and economy. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the opposition is expected was utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The House was adjourned within minutes of the commencement of the day’s proceedings due to an uproar by the Opposition over the restoration of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s expunged remarks in parliamentary records. Amid loud protests, the House was adjourned to meet at 12 noon.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opened the debate saying that the Opposition bloc INDIA was forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vow of silence” on Manipur. The Congress leader launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister and his government. “Why did he [PM Modi] take about 80 days to speak on Manipur and just spoke for 30 seconds? After that, there has been no peace appeal on Manipur from him. Ministers are saying they will speak, but as PM the power of his words cannot be matched by Ministers,” he asked.o

There was a brief uproar in the House as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wondered why Rahul Gandhi’s name as lead speaker was withdrawn.

Mr. Gogoi’s response that should the remarks made by the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s chamber be revealed in the House evoked a sharp retort from Home Minister Amit Shah who said the member cannot make unsubstantiated claims about the PM.

Starting the debate from the Centre’s side, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey cited PM Modi, claiming that the no-confidence motion against the government was brought by the Opposition to test the confidence of its alliance members.

DMK leader and MP T.R. Baalu, TMC’s Sougata Ray and Supriya Sule of the NCP spoke in support of the no-trust motion. While Ms. Sule demanded the resignation of Manipur CM Biren Singh, the TMC MP accused the Centre of destroying federalism.

BJP’s Sunita Duggal and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju listed the various achievements of the NDA government in the past nine years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Quoting Mr. Modi’s prediction in 2018 that the Opposition will bring such a no-trust motion ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ms. Duggal affirmed that the House will repose its faith in Mr. Modi just as people will in 2024 elections.

Non-BJP MPs - Navneet Rana (Independent) and Pinaki Misra (BJD) spoke against the no-confidence motion, slamming the Opposition for making such a motion when the need was to come together and find a solution on Manipur.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama over the motion to suspend TMC MP Derek O’Brien for unruly behavior with the Chairman first announcing that the MP had to leave the House, but later said the motion to suspend him was not put to vote and hence he could continue to attend the proceedings.

Mr. O’Brien was allowed to attend the House proceedings after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had taken a “far-sighted” decision to not allow voting on the motion to suspend him which did not fructify. The Chairman had earlier announced the suspension of the TMC leader for his high-decibel demand to hold a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 after leader of the house Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard.

When the House met at noon, Mr. Dhankhar sought the members’ views on whether they approved of Mr. O’Brien’s conduct .The Question Hour was not taken up. Instead, fresh chaos began when BJP member Sudhanshi Trivedi raised the matter of a New York Times report alleging that an Indian news portal received Chinese funding to spread propaganda against India. He alleged that Congress had links with the portal, this was followed by Mr. Goyal making similar allegations, which led to another adjournment. .

When the House met again, a bitter exchange followed between the two sides, with the INDIA grouping of parties strongly objecting to Mr. Goyal’s statement. Another adjournment followed.

“Floor leaders of the INDIA parties have submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Mr. Goyal for using the word ‘traitor’ for us,” the Congress’ Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh told The Hindu.

When the House met at 2 p.m., it was widely anticipated that Mr. O’ Brien’s suspension would be formalised, but the matter was entirely dropped.

In the latter half of the session, the Rajya Sabha managed to pass four Bills – the Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023; the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023; and the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023. The Bills were passed in the absence of the Opposition members who walked out of the Upper House after demanding a discussion on Manipur violence.