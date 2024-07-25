Amid protests and disruptions, the Opposition continued its criticism of the Narendra Modi-led government over the Union Budget 2024, while the NDA supported the Budget for its focus on development and agriculture.

Lok Sabha

As the House resumed the discussion on the Budget on Thursday, disruptions and protests in the Lower House led to two adjournments. Proceedings began with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urging members to refrain from making remarks that undermine the dignity of the House as he expressed regret over the behaviour of the Opposition during the previous day’s discussion. Earlier, at a press conference, Mr. Rijiju alleged that the Opposition had resorted to abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate instead of addressing the finer aspects of the document.

During Question Hour, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked if the government agrees with the assertion made in the Economic Survey that questions the sanctity of the 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming limit. Minister of Power Manohar Lal reiterated emissions goals set by the government and offered to discuss the issue further with the Congress MP over tea.

Speaker Om Birla took a jibe at the Opposition when Independent MP Pappu Yadav asked a question about plans to build an airport in Purnia, Bihar. “Sit down, or else people will say that Bihar is getting too much,” Mr. Birla said. The Opposition MPs have been protesting alleged discrimination in the Budget presented on July 23, saying that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh got undue advantage since their governments are key allies of the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Mandi MP Kangana Raut spoke in the House for the first time and enquired about the steps taken by the government to preserve the cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

The House erupted in protest as the Budget discussion resumed, with Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi clashing with Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu. The confrontation began when Mr. Channi referred to the assassination of the BJP leader’s grandfather, former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Mr. Bittu responded with personal remarks against the Congress MP and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, sparking a heated exchange. Members from both sides tried to enter the Well, leading to a 30-minute adjournment.

Protests continued when the House reconvened. Mr. Channi resumed his speech after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the Speaker to remove any unparliamentary references. The Congress MP proceeded to berate the Centre’s treatment of farmers. He alleged that National Security Act was invoked against protesting farmers. Hitting back, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal accused Mr. Channi of misleading the House and asked him to substantiate the claims. A heated exchange over seat allotment led to another adjournment until 3 p.m.

When proceedings resumed, Opposition MPs Sougata Roy, Dr. T Sumathy and Hibi Eden continued the attack on the Budget. The MPs highlighted “favouritism” towards ally States of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, and claimed that Opposition-ruled States were overlooked. Terms like “Andhra-Bihar budget” and “Bihar-Andhra satisfying elbow-greasing budget” were used to criticise the Centre. Other notable speakers included Congress’s C. Kiran Kumar Reddy and J&K National Conference MP Altaf Ahmed.

Before adjourning for the day, Speaker Om Birla urged members to remain in the House for their scheduled speeches and requested that they do not leave immediately after their address.

Rajya Sabha

The face-off between the Opposition and the NDA continued in the Upper House. During Zero Hour, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth urged the government to introduce a separate scheme to provide affordable housing to sportspersons, especially those from rural areas. NCP MP Fauzia Khan raised concerns faced by civil services aspirants with disabilities.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala kickstarted the discussion on the Budget, followed by AAP MP Raghav Chaddha. Saying the removal of the indexation benefit will lead to huge inflow of black money in real estate, the AAP leader urged the Centre to roll back the proposal. The MP highlighted the high tax burden faced by common people and asked for a review of both direct and indirect taxes. He claimed that people are “paying taxes like the U.K. and getting services like Somalia.” His party colleague Sanjay Singh asserted that the Budget has brought in cuts for various sectors such as defence, pension, health, energy, and social welfare.

MPs of several other regional parties also expressed their dissatisfaction with the Budget. BJD’s Debashish Samantaray, in his maiden speech, said the Centre has given a raw deal to all eastern states. RJD MP Sanjay Jadhav said the provision made to Bihar is a repackaged version of previous provisions, while AIADMK’s C.Ve. Shanmugam asserted that Tamil Nadu has been receiving secondary treatment in terms of budgetary allocation and project implementation. DMK leader M. Mohamed Abdulla said there is a marriage of convenience between Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and the Centre.

Independent MP Kapil Sibal said the Budget failed to focus on getting the country out of an economic morass. Andhra Pradesh YSRCP’s V Vijayasai Reddy said there was no major tax relief in the Budget. He added that the Centre was burdening individuals more than corporates.

On the other hand, BJP MPs maintained that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made ample provisions for all States in the Budget.

The House adjourned for the day after taking up special mentions.

(Compiled by Dhriti Mankatalia, Priyali Prakash, Bhakti Vinod Hargunani, Sruthi Darbhamulla, Suchitra Karthikeyan, Saptaparno Ghosh and Sumeda)