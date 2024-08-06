A day after ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country and took refuge in India, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankhar on Tuesday (August 6) addressed both Houses of Parliament to brief the MPs on the situation.

Dr. Jaishankhar said that India remains concerned about the status of minorities in Bangladesh until law and order is restored, and hoped for an early resolution to political instability in the neighbouring country.

The Minister informed the MPs that Ms. Hasina requested permission to travel to India at very short notice on Monday (August 5, 2024) and arrived in New Delhi in the evening.

The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving, he said, adding that the Indian government is in close and continuous communication with the Indian community in Bangladesh. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the Indian students already returned to India in July, Dr. Jaishankar said.

Before the proceedings of the day, Dr. Jaishankar had briefed an all-party meeting to discuss the Bangladesh situation and told the attendees that the Indian government would give Ms. Hasina time to decide the future course of action.

Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the West Bengal government in the Lower House on Tuesday (August 6, 2024), questioning whether any State would consider adopting its model to contain “left-wing extremism”. He made the remark in response to a remark by Trinamool leader Sougata Roy, who, while speaking on the topic, claimed that the West Bengal government had successfully addressed the issue. Mr. Roy asked if the Centre would examine the State’s model on combating left-wing extremism and consider applying it elsewhere.

Speaker Om Birla slammed the Opposition’s protest on the Parliament premises as “inappropriate”, reminding the MPs of a previous consensus against holding any demonstration at the entrance. The INDIA bloc staged a protest before the day’s proceedings, demanding a rollback of the 18% GST on life and health insurance premiums. In response to the Speaker’s remarks, Opposition MPs asked where they could protest since Mahatma Gandhi’s statue had been moved to another location.

Speaking on the Finance Bill, SP MP Neeraj said that even though the BJP government talks of “viksit Bharat” [developed India], it has barely done anything to develop India at a ground level. “Villages, education, and agriculture remain undeveloped,” he said.

Trinamool member Mahua Moitra said direct and indirect taxes must be balanced if we want an equitable economy. “65% of tax collection in India is from indirect tax, and about 35% is from direct tax. The super-rich pay the same tax as the middle class,” she said.

Members also raised concerns about GST levy on specific products. YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, observing the recurrent rise in GST collections, asked the finance ministry to consider exempting GST on raw materials relevant to weavers and components necessary to make fishing nets to help fishermen. Congress MP from Barabanki Tanuj Punia, pointing to 12% GST on butter, remarked that even Lord Krishna would not have been able to consume butter, had he been living in present times.

Rajya Sabha

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) informed the House that there was no proposal under consideration for establishing another AIIMS in West Bengal. She made the statement in response to a query posed by BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya. “Aspirational States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir each have two AIIMS. Will West Bengal be granted a similar opportunity to enhance its healthcare infrastructure, especially in North Bengal,” Mr. Bhattacharya asked.

MPs also discussed sickle cell anaemia in India during the Question Hour before moving on to the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. IUML MP Haris Beeran said that while India is blessed with abundant solar energy, “whether the government is doing enough to harness the solar energy is one thing which we have to examine.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi informed the House that only 5% of Maharashtra’s estimated capacity of 98,213 MW of renewable energy was being utilised. Similar concerns regarding sanctioned but unutilised funds for solar pumps, panels were also raised by other MPs.

Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Opposition for baseless accusations against the Modi government “Under PM Modi, India is the global headquarters for the solar alliance. When we call for consultation meetings, West Bengal does not send even its officials, and they blame us for not consulting?” he said.

