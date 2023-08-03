Delhi services Bill passed in Lok Sabha; Rajya Sabha passes bills without debate as Opposition walks out

August 03, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

The Lok Sabha passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, amid vocal criticism from the Opposition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Opposition parties did not care about democracy or the people but only about their alliance. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar met with floor leaders but to no avail as Opposition leaders walked out over the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur. The Upper House passed three bills without any debate.

Lok Sabha

As Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing displeasure over disruptions, skipped proceedings for the second day in a row on August 3, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked for his return to the Chair.

Chowdhury described the Speaker as the “custodian” of the House and said the members want him to return to the Chair.

“When the House convenes, we wish to see the Speaker in the Chair. It is our demand that the Speaker return to the Chair. The entire House likes the Speaker,” Chowdhury said as Rajendra Agrawal presided over the Question Hour.

The Question Hour went on for about 15 minutes before Opposition began their sloganeering on Manipur and the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Upon reconvening, with Speaker Om Birla once again chairing the Lok Sabha, the Centre first tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 and the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Opposition MPs demanded the Digital Data Protection Bill not be introduced as a money bill and said that changes made to the earlier version of the Bill by the Standing committee were not included in the Bill.

The Lower House then saw a heady debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (GNCTD).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah began the debate by saying that Parliament was empowered to make laws for Delhi, as upheld by the Supreme Court.

He said that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi was opposing the Bill to hide its own corruption. He also hit out at the Opposition’s INDIA coalition, vowing that Modi would be voted back to power in 2024. Meanwhile, Birla soon exited the House as the debate gained speed.

Several Opposition MPs spoke against the Bill, terming it an attack on federalism and targetted to render the Delhi government useless.

Congress’ Shashi Tharoor said, “Prime Minister talks of cooperative federalism but we are witnessing instead is coercive federalism,” adding that it appeared that “some states will come first if they are ruled by the right party while others must remain subservient to the political wishes of Delhi.”

MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi observed that the Supreme Court had mandated that ordinances can be bought only in instances that mandate ‘necessity’ and ‘immediate action’.

Owaisi, also pointing to AAP’s support for Article 370, said, “What goes around, comes around. You cannot shout victim now.”

Responding to the debate, Shah questioned the political will of the members of the Opposition. Pointing to the recent protests in Parliament, he said that the Opposition was up with placards raising concerns about Manipur but “when it came to their alliance partner, all of them actively participated (in the debate).” He added, “Once this bill is passed, your alliance would be broken, (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal shall bid you goodbye.”

He told the House that Bill was for the welfare of the people of Delhi and had no political motivation behind.

The Bill was then passed through a voice vote. The house also moved a motion to suspend MP from Jalandhar West Sushil Kumar Rinku of the AAP for the remainder of the session. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi observed that he had torn and flung the bill at the Chair. The motion was moved by speaker Om Birla and passed immediately.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 39 notices to suspend the business of the House under rule 267 to discuss various issues — 37 notices to discuss the violence in Manipur, one to discuss the situation in Manipur and Haryana and one to discuss women’s reservations in legislative bodies.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien sought a discussion for six to eight hours on the Manipur issue. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal agreed to the discussion. Dhankhar then invited the floor leaders for a meeting in his chamber at 1 p.m.

However, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked for the House to be adjourned till 1 p.m., saying that they will discuss and resolve the issue and then return to the House. He also said he didn’t understand why the Chair was defending the Prime Minister.

While the House was not adjourned, Dhankhar said that he did not need to defend the Prime Minister, but the Constitution and people’s rights.

As the House moved to Zero Hour, the Opposition members protested and raised slogans, before walking out of the Rajya Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Leader of House Piyush Goyal both met Opposition leaders at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s office before the tea-party scheduled for 1 p.m.

According to Congress sources, the government is prepared for a debate on Manipur but with a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress remained steadfast in its demand for a statement by the PM and a comprehensive debate.

Once the House reconvened, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari attempted to raise a Point of Order related to Manipur violence in the Upper House but was cut off by the Chairman. Opposition members once again walked out of Rajya Sabha.

Three Bills — The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Bill, 2023; The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 and The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 — were passed in the absence of Opposition.

