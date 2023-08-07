Delhi Services Bill passed by Rajya Sabha after intense debate

August 07, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, with 131 MPs in favour and 102 against. Proceedings continued past 10 pm, with the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 also taken up and passed quickly. The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Mediation Bill, 2023 and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification to restore Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership after the Supreme Court granted a stay on his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case.

Follow live updates from Parliament Monsoon Session on August 7

Rajya Sabha

After the House resumed proceedings at 11 am, Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil was reinstated by unanimous voice vote, after a four-month suspension. The Privilege Committee had found her guilty of breach of privilege for reportedly circulating video shot inside the House but ruled that her suspension be deemed as punishment. Soon after the House devolved into chaos, as Treasury benches clamoured for a discussion on the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan, and Opposition protested for a discussion on Manipur. It was soon adjourned till 2 p.m by the Chair, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

In the post-lunch session, the Rajya Sabha took up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which had been passed by the Lok Sabha on August 3. This Bill, known informally as the Delhi services Bill, gives the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi control over transfer and postings for Group A services.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi was the first speaker to oppose the Bill after it was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “..(The government’s) visiting card appears to be vendetta, whose identity batch is that of a graceless and fuming electoral loser, whose approach is to control, control, and control, by hook or by crook, usually more by crook and less by hook,” Mr. Singhvi said. He also questioned why no government, since 1992, has ever tried to overrule the Supreme Court’s judgement on Delhi’s NCT status.

Mr. Singhvi was immediately countered by BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi, who said that Delhi is the only national capital in the world where the central government has lesser power than the State government.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha called the Bill “political fraud and a constitutional sin” and said that it will lead to an administrative logjam in Delhi. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs supported the Bill. MP Sasmit Patra said that even though his party is equidistant from the BJP and the Congress, Parliament has legislative competence in such matters. Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSCRP) from Andhra Pradesh also supported the Bill; both parties were called out by Opposition speakers for their stand. The House also saw several legal stalwarts like P. Chidambaram, Mahesh Jethmalani and ex-Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi speaking on the constitutionality of the bill. Ex-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, too, was present in a wheelchair during the debate. Mr. P Chidambaram questioned the morality of the government in bringing this bill after it was struck down thrice by the Supreme Court. In response, Mr. Jethmalani said that the Bill reflected the true nature of Delhi and Centre’s relationship and Mr. Gogoi, in his maiden Rajya Sabha speech, reiterated that Parliament was empowered to frame such a law and that it was constitutional as it did not infringe on fundamental rights.

Replying to the debate, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the bill was brought to safeguard the rights of the people and not to usurp the power of the AAP government, assuring the House that the objective of the bill was “only and only to provide efficient, corruption-free governance and popular government.” Saying that the Bill was constitutionally valid, he said it did not violate the Supreme Court judgement from any angle.

He said that Delhi was made a Union Territory since it was different from other States, housing Parliament, embassies and the Supreme Court. “Delhi is a Union Territory with an assembly with limited powers,” he said, adding that in the future, whoever fights elections in Delhi need to understand its character.

The House passed the Bill after getting the support of 131 MPs, with 102 members opposing it.

Post this, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced and passed as well, before the House was adjourned at around 10:40 pm.

Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha’s morning session saw disruptions as the Opposition and the Centre locked horns over issues of Manipur and alleged Chinese funding in the country; it was adjourned till noon soon after its start. Once proceedings resumed, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey cited a news report in The New York Times and alleged that China had engaged with a U.S.-based lobbyist to peddle influence in India, and targetted the Congress leadership. His remarks resulted in an uproar and the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Post 2 pm, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 was taken up for consideration and passing. In a reply to the discussion, the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw allayed concerns raised by members, telling the House that the bill stipulates age-specific controls (for accessibility of apps) in a graded manner. Further, pointing to ‘the right to erase’ provision in the bill, he said it served the same purpose as the proposal for a “right to be forgotten” on digital platforms. The Bill was passed by voice vote.

After this, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised a point of order, saying that Mr. Dubey’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi amounted to an attempt to malign his image. After the Chair dismissed his appeal, the Opposition staged a walkout.

Four other Bills were then taken up and then passed via voice vote. The first of these was the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, which proposes to set up a new National Research Foundation that will provide “high level strategic direction for research, innovation and entrepreneurship”.

Next up was the Mediation Bill, 2023, that seeks to promote alternate dispute resolution mechanisms by means of institutional mediation. The next bill passed was the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to insert a new section (32C) recognising those in the register of pharmacists under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 or those with prescribed qualifications as part of the reconstituted schedule in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The House then cleared the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to expand the scope of coastal aquaculture to include allied activities such as hatcheries and nucleus breeding centres. Proceedings were then adjourned.

Both Houses will resume proceedings at 11 a.m. on August 8.