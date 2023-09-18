Day one of special session focuses on the achievements of Parliament 

September 18, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST

As the five-day special session of Parliament began with no clarity yet on the agenda of the three days reserved for government business, both Houses held discussions on the country’s “75 years of parliamentary journey”, with members iterating the achievements and memories of the Indian legislature since it began functioning. This was also the last day of proceedings in the old (circular) Parliament building, with both Houses scheduled to reconvene in the new premises tomorrow. Today’s session also witnessed a unanimous push from members in support of the 33% women’s reservation Bill.

Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the session in the Lower House by kickstarting the discussion on “75 years of parliamentary journey”. During his speech, which lasted over an hour, the PM traced the history and legacy of the old Parliament building. He dedicated the last day to over 7,500 parliamentarians who had served in it since Independence. The PM recalled his first memories of the old building and spoke about how it was a witness to historic events such as the abrogation of Article 370, the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST), and the attack on democracy during the Emergency.

The PM paid tributes to former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, P. V. Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh. Taking a dig at the Opposition, the PM reminded the House of the 2008 ‘cash-for-vote’ scam during the tenure of Manmohan Singh.

The PM also praised India’s G20 Summit success, which he said was the victory of the entire country. On the Chandrayaan-3 mission, PM Modi congratulated scientists and said India had made the world proud.

Speaker after the PM, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the last day in the old building was indeed an emotional moment for everyone. He, however, criticised the Centre for suppressing the voice of the Opposition. He also remembered previous governments and their contributions to the growth of the country. He was followed by DMK leader T. R. Baalu, who said that everyone had contributed to the growth and development of the country, and so credit should also go to everyone.

Invoking the Father of Indian Constitution Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, several MPs extolled his contribution to social equality, legal reform and religious freedom. Many MPs demanded that the House pass the Bill reserving 33% seats for women.

On the last day in the Old Parliament, the House witnessed a brief tussle between treasury benches and DMK MP A Raja who cited the European Parliament’s discussion on the Manipur issue. While ex-Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded an apology from Mr. Raja for his remarks, several other MPs raised slogans against Mr. Raja’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma. Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged the Chair to expunge Mr. Raja’s remarks condemning India.

Speaker Om Birla then concluded the debate thanking the MPs for a fruitful discussion and hoped that moving to the new Parliament building would enthuse the MPs with energy.

Rajya Sabha

Proceedings in the Upper House were similar in nature, with Treasury Benches highlighting the achievements of the Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government, while along with other members, also tracing iconic moments in the country’s Parliamentary history. Members also raised specific issues of their states while some worried about the fading culture of discussing and scrutinising proposed legislation in Parliament, including holding constructive discussions and sending Bills to Parliamentary Committees.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully organising the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Elaborating on the objective for the current session, he referred to it as a befitting opportunity to reflect and introspect the parliamentary journey of 75 years. First to speak was Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal. He enumerated the various historic decisions that were taken at the building being renounced on Monday.

Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge took over next and sought the reinstatement of two suspended members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha. Mr Kharge continued his address questioning the treasury about rising unemployment and inflation. The Congress President took repeated jibes at the treasury, one of which held that the universal adult franchise brought in by his party predecessors had ensured that affluent people like “Adani” and cleaning workers are similarly placed in a democracy. A brief argument ensued during the address when Mr Kharge held that the opposition has often been refused the chance to speak. Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar took exception and remarked that Mr Kharge had laid his attack on the chair.

Another exchange was observed when Mr Kharge remarked that the Lotus was hiding the ‘0’ in G20 – thus making it seem like “G2”. Both Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar held that the G20 summit must not be demeaned in this manner.

The debate in the Upper House during the second half also largely focused on members sharing highlights and anecdotes of the last 75 years of Independence.

Compiled by Sumeda, Suchitra Karthikeyan, Saptaparno Ghosh, Priyali Prakash and Diksha Munjal