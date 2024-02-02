Motion of thanks for President’s speech

February 02, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Parliament today largely saw a discussion of the Motion of Thanks for President Droupadi Murmu’s joint address to both Houses on February 1, the first day of the Budget session. The Rajya Sabha also debated several private members’ bills before they were withdrawn.

This was the first session after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget on February 1, her final budget before the general elections later this year. Ms. Sitharaman in her speech asserted that the Modi government would return in July to present a full Budget, on the strength of its record, and that it did not need announcements of last-minute sops to go into the polls.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha was off to a stormy start on Friday as Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that Congress leader D.K. Suresh’s “separate country” remark is aimed at dividing the nation. D.K. Suresh, Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, on Thursday said that southern States may have to seek a separate country if development funds are unequally distributed between them and northern States. Mr. Goyal also demanded that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge should condemn the comment as well as apologise to the nation.

“We will not tolerate any statement that calls for breaking the country. That statement may be from any party... be it from my party or their (BJP) party, or somebody else. I, Mallikarjun Kharge, will state that India is one from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will remain one. It is for this cause that Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life. Can such a party talk of breaking the country?” Mr. Kharge said.

BJP MP Kavita Patidar introduced the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Upper House. While most BJP MPs praised the government’s schemes during the debate, Mr. Kharge said that the founders of the nation should not be forgotten. In his one hour, 40 minute-long speech he condemned the Modi government for failing to fulfill its promises. Raising the ED raids on Opposition leaders, the parliament security breach, PM not visiting Manipur yet and the delay in census, he affirmed that the Congress-led coalition — INDIA would win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during Mr. Kharge’s speech.

Later, the Rajya Sabha took up private members’ bills and debated two of them — a constitutional amendment for governor’s appointment, term and tenure and a proposal specifically for Sal leaves’ collectors and traders’ welfare. Both Bills were replied to by the respective Union ministers before being withdrawn. The House then took up special mentions before being adjourned for the day.

Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed relative calm when it kicked off at 11 am, with a peaceful Question Hour.

In a reply to a question, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Health and Family Welfare shared that 12 crore families have benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat mission. MP Hasnain Masoodi brought up challenges related to healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir, seeking medical personnel as well as diagnostic equipment for procedures such as MRI and PET scans in the State.

MP Shashi Tharoor asked a question about the rise of violence against doctors in the country. Meanwhile, member Dr. M K Vishnu Prasad asked about whether the government would consider insurance coverage for autistic children while INC MP Hibi Eden sought that the funds for National Health Mission be released for the State of Kerala, alleging discrimination.

In response to a question about the low honorarium given to Anganwadi workers from RSP MP NK Premachandran, Smriti Irani, Minister of Woman and Child Development, said that from Rs. 750 during the UPA regime, workers now receive Rs. 4,500. The Minister also highlighted that the benefits of Ayushman Bharat have been extended to Anganwadi and ASHA workers, according to the interim budget announced yesterday.

The issue of DK Suresh’s remarks were also brought up in the Lok Sabha, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi saying that the matter should be sent to the Ethics Committee,

BJP MP Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit rose to offer a motion of thanks for the President’s address on the first day of the Budget Session, saying that she was honoured, as a woman, to present thanks for the first address of a women president in the new Parliament building. Her speech thereafter touched upon several achievements of the Modi government over the past 10 years. The Prime Minister has focused on five elements- women, poor, the youth, the farmers and infrastructure, she said.

SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, seconded the motion of thanks offered by Dr. Gavit. He too enumerated the progress in the past few years and questioned what the previous regimes had done to eliminate poverty and bring about progress.

BJP MPs including Sudheer Gupta, Rajendra Agrawal, and Tejasvi Surya, supporting the President’s address, elaborated on the various schemes implemented by the Modi Government. On the other hand, Opposition MPs utilised their time picking apart the President’s speech to point out the contradictions specific to their respective States.

DMK MPs T.R. Baalu and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy raised the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act excluding Sri Lankan Tamils from its ambit. Mr. Baalu also spoke at length about the devastation wreaked by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and accused the Centre of not providing financial support till now. YSRCP’s B.V. Satyavathi also raised a similar point and urged the Government to “institute a permanent central fund to compensate cyclone victims.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s statements attracted objections from members of ruling party. While he accused the Centre of trying to deliberately weaken the Opposition, Union Minister Smriti Irani asked Speaker Om Birla to expunge objectionable remarks made by him.

Both Houses shall resume proceedings on February 5, 2024 at 11 a.m.

(Compiled by Sruthi Darbhamulla, Priyali Prakash, Suchitra Karthikeyan, Pallavi Keswani and Meenakshi Radhakrishnan)

