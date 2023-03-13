Chaos over Rahul Gandhi’s comments in London as Parliament resumes after break

March 13, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST

As the second leg of the Budget Session commenced on Monday, March 13, after a month-long recess, none of the two Houses could transact significant business before being adjourned for the day amid ruckus by both members in the Treasury and Opposition Benches over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on India’s democracy in London. The session, which began on January 31, is likely to conclude on April 6, before which the Centre is aiming to get the Finance Bill passed. The first leg of the Session before the recess was hit by frequent adjournments as the Opposition continued to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was expected on Monday to table the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha and present the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2022-23. However, none of this could take place owing to the ruckus.

Lok Sabha

The Lower House saw Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slamming Mr. Gandhi for “insulting India in London”. Mr. Singh demanded that the Congress leader be asked to “apologise before the House.”

“Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House,” Mr. Singh said. This was followed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi reiterating the same.

During an interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations. He even said that Europe and the U.S. are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

Ruckus ensued within minutes as BJP members began raising slogans against Mr. Gandhi and gathered in the well of the House demanding an apology. As requests for members to maintain order went unheeded, speaker Om Birla then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

As the House met again after the adjournment, sloganeering continued as members attempted to lay papers on the table. Chair Ranjendra Agarwal once again adjourned the proceedings amid the intensifying din, this time till Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha

​Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha met the same fate as the Lower House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal rose to question Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London. Mr. Goyal alleged that one Opposition leader tried to show the country in a poor light while travelling abroad. Opposition members questioned Mr. Goyal even as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that everyone had a right to place their views in the House. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the House anf condemned Mr. Goyal’s statement. He said it was against the rules to refer to the speeches of members of Lok Sabha in Rajya Sabha.

“The entire world knows what is happening here. When we say that democracy doesn’t function in this country as envisaged in the Constitution, it is being questioned. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in China that there’s no democracy in India,” Mr. Kharge said.

After continuing chaos, the Upper House was adjourned till 2 p.m. Later, Opposition members demonstrated in front of Parliament demanding a probe into the Adani stock controversy.

The House recommenced at 2 p.m to continued sloganeering about the Adani issue from the Opposition benches. Mr. Kharge moved a point of order citing past precedents where the Chair ruled that no questions can be raised about the conduct of a member of the other house. Chairman Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar reserved his ruling on the issue and adjourned the House till 11 a.m. tomorrow amid the unrelenting uproar.

Answers tabled

As for replies tabled in both Houses on Monday, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha that regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was investigating market allegations against Adani group, whose 9 listed companies saw a 60% decline in their market capitalisation between January 24 and March 1. Mr. Chaudhary added that the government had not set up any committee to probe allegations that U.S. short seller Hindenburg labelled against billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group.

The Minister said that the volatility in the stocks of these companies did not have any significant impact at the systemic level. Nifty 50 declined by around 4.5 per cent during the same period.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply that as many as 21,205 cases, including 12,963 cases under the insolvency law, were pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) at the end of January this year. Currently, one principal bench and 15 other benches of NCLT are operational. As of now, he said no proposal to set up any new bench of NCLT and NCLAT was under consideration.