Budget discussion summarise proceedings in both houses

Discussions on the demand for grants in the Lok Sabha and about the working of various Ministries in the Rajya Sabha summarised the proceedings on Monday (August 5). Concerns about the evolving political situation in Bangladesh were also highlighted by members of the Lower House, who sought the treasury’s perspective on the development. The Rajya Sabha, other than its listed business, discussed concerns about press freedom and GST on health insurance, among other things.

Lok Sabha

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. It seeks to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Other than this, the House cleared the demand for grants for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Union Minister for Health J. P. Nadda, while responding to the discussion for his Ministry, enumerated the measures taken to reduce out-of-pocket expenses (on healthcare) and initiatives for early screening of diseases. He rejected allegations about reduction in allocations, emphasising that the health sector has been “prioritised”.

Like his colleague in the treasury, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh during the discussion for demand of grants relating to his Ministry, also rejected assertions about any discrimination. Specifically responding to members from West Bengal in the Opposition, he argued that the State refused to avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Therefore, he held, the State’s fisheries sector did not benefit.

Separately, Mr Singh said that the present dispensation has not only doubled production in pisciculture but also their exports.

Furthermore, he observed, the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government have facilitated a 58% growth in dairy production.

Earlier in the day, issues related to the death of peacocks, difficulty in availing loans in rural areas and cess collection on crude oil were raised during Question Hour. Other than this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, responding to a question about the status of refund(s) of money deposited in Sahara Group and PACL Limited, assured the House that the Centre is acting as per directives of the Supreme Court. “It is true that only small investors have come forward to claim the refunds. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is investigating the entire matter. It is also looking into why all the investors have not come forward to claim the refunds and where they are,” she said.

Among the other notable events, members from the Opposition made an unsuccessful attempt to raise concerns about the political crisis in Bangladesh. In fact, Dum Dum MP Sougata Roy later in the day also sought a statement from the treasury.

Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s address on the working of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare caused a huge uproar in the Upper House. Members from the Opposition benches accused him of “lying” and “misleading” the House. In fact, they sought to make a case of breach of privilege against him.

The House of Elders also discussed the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Members from the Opposition utilised the opportunity to point out the flaws in the various centrally sponsored energy-related schemes. While Congress’ Ranjeet Ranjan spoke on the financial infeasibility of the rooftop solar panel project, CPI(M)‘s Dr. V. Sivadasan remarked that the Union government has not met the energy goals that it set up. More notable, however, was Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien. who, at the onset of the discussion, pointed to the demand from the Opposition benches for a discussion on Home and Defence Ministries, which were turned down.

During the day, Mr O’Brien had also urged the Centre to reduce the 18% GST on health insurance policies. He argued the high tax rate is burdening people, especially the middle class. The TMC MP also referred to Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s recent letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the same.

Further, CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan raised concerns about press freedom in the country. He pointed to India, the land of Periyar and Ambedkar, ranking 159 among 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index. “Journalists are facing police cases including UAPA, arrests and imprisonment,” Mr. Sivadasan said, referring to the arrest of journalists Prabir Purkayastha and Siddique Kappan.

- Compiled by Priyali Prakash, Sumeda, Pallavi Keswani, Suchitra Karthikeyan, Sruthi Darbhamulla and Saptaparno Ghosh

