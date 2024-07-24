Opposition members in both houses of parliament participating in the discussion on the latest Union Budget on Wednesday criticised the “step motherly” treatment accorded to states other than Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The treasury was criticised for not being bipartisan in allocating money to states which did not have an NDA alliance partner.

Ahead of the proceedings on Wednesday, members of the INDIA bloc had staged a protest outside parliament over what they termed as a discriminatory budget. In fact, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described the budget as “anti-people” and “giving justice” to no one.

Lok Sabha

A united Opposition and the NDA engaged in a fiery face-off whilst discussing the budget for FY 2025 at the house of the people on Wednesday. Among the more notable of the exchanges was Diamond Harbour MP of the TMC Abhishek Banerjee’s scathing attack at the centre. He referred to the budget as “more fiction than finance”. “You [Centre] have failed to keep your promises. You give guarantees, but those come with zero warranty”, he stated, adding, “Under this Budget, one thing is clear. The only thing that is growing faster than price rise and inflation is BJP’s list of broken promises and guarantees,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.

Mr Banerjee held that the Budget was planned by two individuals to keep another two in good faith, neglecting the aspirations of 140 crore people.

Chaos ensued for a brief period after Speaker Om Birla objected to Mr. Banerjee making a remark on demonetisation. He asked the TMC leader to stick to the discussion on Budget. Mr Banerjee shot back, asking why the Chair did not object when some members raked up Emergency which happened 50 years ago.

This was, however, not the first instance of chaos ensuing during the day. Question Hour too had commenced amidst protests. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had expressed regret over the behaviour of the opposition leaders.

In the later hours of the evening, Tamluk MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay was the subject of another set of protests by members of the opposition. It happened after he made an alleged un-parliamentary remark against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Observing the protests, Mr Gangopadhyay remarked against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s use of Lord Shiva’s picture during his speech as he tried unsuccessfully to display a picture himself. Having been away from the chair, Mr Birla returned to conduct proceedings and assured members across the aisle that unparliamentary remarks would be expunged. Further, he objected to Mr Gangopadhyay’s use of picture to illustrate his point. Mr Birla held that he would be treating the act with the same lens as earlier.

Among other notable developments, Congress MP from Mavelikkara Kodikunnil Suresh urged the central government to send a special team to help the state government with the Nipah Virus cases.

Rajya Sabha

The treasury at the house of elders too found itself amidst allegations of bipartisan behaviour against non-allies ruled states. Mr Kharge criticising the Budget, remarked, “the thalis (plates) of all the States, except two, are empty.” In response to Mr. Kharge, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she didn’t get the time to mention every State’s name while presenting the Budget. “I didn’t mention Maharashtra, but we sanctioned 76,000 crore for Maharashtra,” she said in response. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Mausam Noor said that even though the BJP-led government calls itself generous it hasn’t given funds to the relief for Malta floods.

During the discussion, Congress MP P. Chidambaram argued about India being a federal state as he claimed that she slashed the majority of the States in the budget. Mr. Chidambaram also put forward five demands in front of the finance minister, urging her to copy them from the Congress manifesto. Albeit later in the day, AITC MP Sagarika Ghosh too had mentioned that the budget needed to be about real people and highlighted several inequalities in its provisions.

Furthermore, AITC MP Jawahar Sircar expressed “deep sorrow” at what he described as “wasted opportunity of a Finance Minister who has been there for seven years...” He said that he hadn’t seen such an “intentionally atrocious” Budget throughout the 21 years when he has been included in the Budget process. He described the Budget as “a fig leaf for plutocracy”.

Furthermore, arguing on the specifics, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora requested that the budget allocation for health be increased to 2.5% as mentioned in the 2017 report of the National Health Policy.

Across the aisle, members highlighted the imperatives from the budget. AGP MP Birendra Prasad Baishya asserted that this Union budget was for the farmers, sharing that the budget allocated Rs.1.27 lakh crores for farmer’s welfare and agricultural sector. BJP MP Deepak Prakash highlighted that this budget has provisions both for the employer as well as employees.

-Compiled by Priyali Prakash, Sumeda, Yash Mishra, Amarnath K and Sruthi Darbhamulla