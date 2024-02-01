February 01, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2024 Interim Budget in Parliament today, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections expected to be held mid-year. In her speech, she highlighted schemes for four major ‘castes’ — women, youth, poor and farmers — which are also electorally significant groups.

The Interim Budget retained the same tax rates for both direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. On the direct taxation front, Ms. Sitharaman proposed to withdraw outstanding tax demands up to ₹25,000 for the period up to the financial year 2009-10 and up to ₹10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15. She said the move is expected to benefit “one crore taxpayers”. The only major change to taxation tabled was related to startups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds, alongside tax exemption on certain income of some IFSC units – which are expiring on March 31.

Ms. Sitharaman announced free electricity up to 300 units to one crore households through rooftop solarisation. The government will also subsidise construction of 30 million affordable houses in rural areas.

On the health front, the Finance Minister announced that the government will encourage cervical cancer vaccination and combine maternal and child health care schemes into one comprehensive programme. The Ayushman Bharat scheme will be expanded to all ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers.

The government plans to formulate a strategy to achieve Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) for oilseeds. This will cover research for high-yielding varieties, procurement, value addition and crop insurance. They will encourage ‘Nano DAP’ (an indigenous fertilizer) for various crops and expand its use for all agro-climactic zones. The government also plans to formulate policies to support dairy farmers and defeat the Foot and Mouth disease.

In her speech, Ms. Sitharaman said that 40,000 normal rail bogeys will be converted to Vande Bharat standards. It shall also introduce three new economic corridors in the railways: for energy, mineral and cement; port connectivity, and high traffic density. The government will enhance safety, convenience and safety of railway passengers, and focus on metros in a bid to provide transit-oriented development.

India’s target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 also found a mention in this year’s Interim Budget. Steps to achieve this goal will include providing funding to harness offshore wind energy generation for an initial capacity of 1 gigawatt, procuring biomass aggregation machinery and expanding the e-vehicle sector by encouraging more manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

In 2025-26, the government plans on reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.5%. Spends on capital expenditure have been increased to ₹11.11 lakh crore for 2024-25.

Recounting the government’s achievements, Ms. Sitharaman told Parliament that the Modi government has pulled 25 crore people out of multi-dimensional poverty in ten years. She said that the government provided free food for 80 crore people through various schemes. According to the Finance Minister, Direct Benefit Transfers of Rs. 34 lakh crore through PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts led to savings of ₹2.7 lakh crore. Inflation has moderated and is within the target band (2%-6%), and economic growth has picked up and the average real income of people increased by 50%, she said.

Ms. Sitharaman asserted that the Modi government would return in July to present a full Budget, on the strength of its record, and that it did not need announcements of last-minute sops to go into the polls.

(Compiled by Priyali Prakash and Sruthi Darbhamulla)

