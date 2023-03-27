Both houses transact little business as opposition protests Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification 

March 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Little business was transacted on Monday as members from the opposition benches continued their protests seeking a joint parliamentary probe into the allegations laid out against the Adani group and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned within minutes of commencement in the morning. Members from the opposition benches wore black clothes protesting the disqualification of Mr Gandhi.

Before the day’s commencement, opposition leaders held a strategy meeting in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chambers. Leaders from Congress, DMK, SP, JD(U), BRS, CPI, CPI(M), RJD, NCP, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J&K NC and Shiv Sena were present. News agency ANI reported that the treasury had issued a three-line whip for all its members to be present in the Upper House to ensure the passing of important bills.

The Rajya Sabha resumed post the morning’s untimely adjournment at 2 p.m. Opposition continued their protests as motions to discuss, accept and return Budget-related bills were moved by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhury. They were passed in quick succession as the opposition continued to chant “Modi, Adani, bhai, bhai” with no discussion being able to take place.

The Upper House cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2023, the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2023 and the Appropriation Bill, 2023. Following this, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Finance Bill (2023), but no discussion took place.

The Upper House passed the resolution to return the Finance Bill to the Lok Sabha. With continued protests, it adjourned its proceedings for the day.

Similar scenes played out at the Lok Sabha too. Members from the treasury benches laid out important papers on the table of the house and the House moved to take up matters under Rule 377. However, it transacted little business in the morning and post lunch as well with continued protests culminating in the house being adjourned till Tuesday.

Both Houses will resume on March 28 at 11 a.m.