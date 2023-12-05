 Bills for reservation in Jammu and Kashmir tabled in Lok Sabha  

December 05, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

Notwithstanding the occasional episodes of heated exchanges, the second day of the Winter Session on December 5 concluded rather smoothly. On Wednesday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would continue their ongoing discussions on representational bills for Jammu & Kashmir, and the country’s existing economic situation respectively. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to respond to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha

In the early hours, DMK MP Tiruchi Silva drew the attention of the House towards heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring areas in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Maichung. He urged the Union government to release an interim relief fund of ₹5,000 crores to help the State government mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

Later in the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted a notice for a short-duration discussion. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien had requested a discussion on the state of the economy focussed on unemployment and inflation. Opening the discussion, the TMC MP stated, “If you’re looking at the economy through the eyes of the richest 1% in India, you should be happy because they control around 40% of the total wealth. But, if you look at the economy through the eyes of any family in the country...those eyes will tell you that from 2014 to 2023, the price of rice gone up by 56%, the price of wheat by 59%, milk by 61%, tomatoes by 115%...”

Arguing for the treasury, BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi referred to IMF data to indicate the country was now among the leaders of the world economy. On similar lines, ministers, including G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Rakesh Sinha and Sushil Kumar Modi, cited recent figures that project India to become the third-largest economy by 2028. They also referred to the observed increase in private and foreign direct investments and a “significant” rise in tax growth collections.

However, members from the opposition benches questioned why the suggested growth was not manifested with socio-economic indicators on ground. In other words, opposition leaders said the purported economic growth has not translated into benefitting real people. Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal stated, “You do not talk about income inequality, poverty reduction, unemployment -- still you win elections. You have mastered how to win elections without addressing issues.” Echoing this sentiment, Jose K. Mani of Kerala Congress (M) added that “If there is no political gain by BJP, they will not give any development.” Concerns about unemployment figures, income inequality, hunger and poverty were reiterated, with ministers pointing out the absence of credible data. Mr Mittal also cited the recent National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) report which found at least 1.7 lakh people died by suicides in 2022; one-third of which were by daily wage earners and farmers. Members Amee Yajnik and Kanimozhi NVN Somu further pointed out women’s low economic participation and the disproportionate impact of inflation on women.

Lok Sabha

Among the more important developments today in the Lower House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled for consideration and passing: the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment Bill) and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment Bill).

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill seeks to reserve three seats in the Legislative Assembly for Kashmiri migrants and representatives of people displaced from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Whereas the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the term ‘weak and under-privileged classes (social castes)’ in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to ‘Other Backward Classes’, expanding the reservation to many more communities.

While members from the treasury enumerated about stability and peace (in J&K) that resulted after the dilution of Article 370 in 2019, members from the oppositions raised objections about the legislative competency of the house in amending laws for administration of the erstwhile state. Members also voiced their objections about the amendment to a law which was sub-judice at the Supreme Court. They also alleged, pointing to the recent attack on personnel in Punj and Rajouri, that an incorrect picture of normalcy was being painted.

Responding to the allegations, Union Minister Anurag Thakur pointed to the successful conduct of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in 2020. He told the house that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the elected representatives and spoke about ways to ensuring development in the region.

A moment of disruption ensued after Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy questioned why the government had not conducted elections in the erstwhile state. He sought that Jammu and Kashmir should be ruled by people from Jammu and Kashmir. Have a legislative assembly and then bring in these reservations, what is the hurry, he said. The treasury protested the remarks. Home Minister Amit Shah countered on how can a nation two Prime Ministers, two constitutions, two flags, saying that the inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir in the country is what the entire nation wanted.

Among other notable events, during the zero-hour, leader of opposition and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of continuing violence in Manipur, alleging that the government had become impervious and failed to tackle the law and security situation in the State.

