Adani row, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London continue to disrupt Parliament

March 15, 2023

The treasury benches continued to protest on Wednesday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks in London while the Opposition pressed on with its demand for a probe into the Adani row as Parliament continued to remain disrupted for the third straight day in the second leg of the Budget session.

Lok Sabha

The Lower House witnessed disruptions and repeated adjournments without transacting any major legislative business on Wednesday as the BJP-Congress slugfest continued over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London.

The House was first adjourned within minutes amid sloganeering by the Opposition and Treasury Benches. The opposition members raised slogans and waved placards, seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group row. This was followed by sloganeering by Treasury Benches who demanded an apology from Gandhi for his remarks.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to start the Question Hour and allow the House to function. The MPs refused to relent, which led to the adjournment of the House till 2 p.m.

Proceedings then resumed amid massive uproar and sloganeering. The Treasury Benches once again demanded Gandhi to appear in Parliament and tender an apology while the Congress-led Opposition also attacked the Centre over the Adani issue. Amid the din, the House was adjourned for the day.

Rajya Sabha

The stand-off between the BJP and the Congress over the former’s demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks in London continued for the third consecutive day leading to the adjournment of proceedings of the Rajya Sabha for the day.

The Upper House too continued to witness disruptions due to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks in London. As the House commenced, papers were laid on the table and the treasury benches started demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi, leading to a ruckus.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also raised objections and started attacking the government. The Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm amid the ruckus.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised to inform the house about Opposition march to ED office seeking an investigation into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group but couldn’t speak amid the protests. The Chairman then adjourned the House for the day.