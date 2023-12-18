78 Opposition MPs suspended; protests over security breach continue to mar proceedings

December 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

As many as 78 members of Parliament, including 33 Opposition members from Lok Sabha, and 45 members from the Rajya Sabha were suspended on December 18. Amid frequent adjournments and Opposition protests, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were passed in the Rajya Sabha. In Lok Sabha, The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, was introduced and The Post Office Bill, 2023, was passed.

Lok Sabha

As many as four unscheduled adjournments culminated in little business transacted in the Lok Sabha on December 18. Protesting members from the opposition benches unsuccessfully reiterated their demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security scare.

Speaker Om Birla had said that the earlier suspension of the 14 MPs was not linked to the security incident but because of their conduct in the house. He particularly indicated his disapproval about the use of placards inside the chambers.

The Speaker also informed that a high-level committee has been formed to advise the Secretariat on how to prevent such incidents in the future. Further, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The protesting Opposition however continued their demand for a statement by the Home Minister. After an unsuccessful appeal by the Speaker and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the House was adjourned for the first time during the day. Members were already on their feet and had started moving towards the well, shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, and the House also passed The Post Office Bill, 2023. In the early hours, Speaker Om Birla also read out obituary references for the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died recently.

As many as 33 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended as the Lower House adopted a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. While 30 MPs – Kalyan Banerjee, A. Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, Aparupa Poddar, Prasun Banerjee, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, G. Selvam, C.N. Annadurai, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dr. T. Sumathy, K. Navaskani, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy. N.K. Premachandran, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Asit Kumar Mal, Kaushalendra Kumar, Anto Antony, S.S. Palanimanickam, Thirunavukkarasar, Pratima Mondal, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, K. Muraleedharan, Sunil Kumar Mondal, S. Ramalingam, K. Suresh, Amar Singh, Rajmohan Unnithan, Gaurav Gogoi, and T.R. Baalu – were suspended for the remaining Winter Session, three more MPs — K. Jeyakumar, Vijay Vasanth, and Abdul Khaleque — were suspended pending report from the Privileges Committee for “creating disorder in the House”.

Reacting to his suspension from the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government had “reached heights of tyranny”.

Rajya Sabha

Loud sloganeering, two J&K reservation Bills and disorder defined the early hours of Rajya Sabha. The Upper House was adjourned thrice amid vociferous chants of Opposition leaders over the Lok Sabha security breach.

Members had moved 22 notices under Rule 267, which requires the suspension of other businesses to discuss the proposed issue. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, rejected the notices saying they did not “merit admittance”.

The Upper House continued to discuss, and later passed by voice vote, two legislations. The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve for women 33% of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry Assemblies. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, would increase the total number of Assembly seats from 107 to 114, with a reservation of nine seats for Scheduled Tribes (a first), besides empowering the Lieutenant-Governor to affect some nominations.

The Opposition insisted on a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach. Chairman Dhankhar added that a high-level enquiry committee has been constituted, which will investigate the incident “of collective concern” and come up with recommendations to prevent future security lapses.

After the Rajya Sabha resumed at 4.30 p.m., 45 MPs were suspended through voice vote for “continuously disrupting proceedings”. While 34 Members were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, 11 others were suspended pending the Privileges Committee report after they “continuously shouted slogans and raised placards”.

(Compiled by Saptaparno Ghosh, Saumya Kalia, Priyali Prakash and Vikrant Jha)

