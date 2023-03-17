March 17, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

Once again on Thursday, both Houses of Parliament did not transact any business, functioning for a total of just over five minutes combined with the ruling BJP unrelenting in its demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition refusing to back down on the call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Adani Group controversy. Several Opposition MPs organised a human chain on the Parliament premises.

The Lok Sabha worked for two minutes and 20 seconds in the pre-lunch sitting and 50 seconds in the post-lunch sitting. The Rajya Sabha functioned for one minute and 55 seconds in the morning and 40 seconds in the afternoon.

The session in the Lok Sabha witnessed ruckus right from the moment it reconvened on Thursday. MPs on both sides tried to outshout each other. Trinamool Congress MPs were already in the Well, accusing the Treasury benches of stalling Parliament for four days in a row. The House was unable to conduct even procedural functions such as laying of the papers and standing committee reports before adjourning till 2 p.m. and later for the day.

The Upper House met the same fate with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s pleas to maintain order went in vain. Trinamool MPs sported black gags in the Well and other Opposition members stood on their seats shouting slogans. Opposition leaders formed a human chain questioning the government’s studied silence on the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group. The TMC, at a press conference later accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of turning Parliament into a “deep dark chamber”.

The current deadlock and the ones during the monsoon and winter sessions last year are reflective of the growing acrimonious relationship between the Treasury and Opposition Benches while multiple pieces of legislation await introduction and passing. It also shows how the standards of parliamentary functioning have taken a beating in recent years. In terms of the time spent on deliberating legislation, the conduct of fruitful debates both in tone and tenor, and in the quality of discussion, the participation of expert opinion through the agency of standing and parliamentary committees besides other factors, parliamentary sessions have been found to be wanting. While political parties utilise Parliament more to showcase political spectacle, what ultimately takes a hit is crucial legislative functioning.

