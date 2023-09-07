September 07, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

More than 40 people were injured in a stampede in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Wednesday as the State struggles to overcome months of extreme violence.

Security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse over 10,000 people demanding the removal of an Army barricade. The crowd had gathered at two locations at Phougakchao Ikhai and Kwakta in Bishnupur. The presence of barricades in a buffer zone at Bishnupur-Churachandpur boundary has been protested by Meitei groups. The crowd marched towards the Army barricade despite a day-long curfew in all five districts of Imphal valley being in place.

Armed miscreants reportedly fired at the Central security forces and a mob threw stones at them, injuring three personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF). The miscreants used automatic guns to fire at the security forces deployed in the buffer zone, some of them disguised as police personnel, a senior government official said.

Bishnupur, in the valley, is dominated by Meiteis, one of the two warring factions involved in the recent spate of violence in Manipur. Churachandpur, a hill district in Manipur, is largely dominated by Kuki-Zos, the other faction.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential Meitei group, had asked people to come out in large numbers to push the barricade further to the hill district of Churachandpur.

The COCOMI wants the barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai on the main highway connecting Imphal and Churachandpur be removed and placed at Torbung Wangma instead. The Manipur government had also appealed to the group to cancel the protest.

The area has seen frequent clashes between the tribal Kuki and the Meitei communities. A police armoury was looted on August 3 at Narainsena in Bishnupur. Around eight people were killed and 29 injured when clashes erupted between the two groups between August 29 to September 1 in the most recent round of violence that has continued since May 2023. A large number of security personnel are deployed in the “buffer zone.”

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Who is the Attorney-General of India?

Mukul Rohatgi

Tushar Mehta

R. Venkataramani

K.K. Venugopal

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.