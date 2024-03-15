Oscars 2024 winners, ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ review

March 15, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony took place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Delivering Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. their very first Oscars, ‘Oppenheimer’ took home seven of the 13 awards it was nominated for, including Best Picture. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her performance as Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’. Japanese auteur Hayao Miyazaki won his second Oscar for ‘The Boy and The Heron’. Protest and politics intruded on an election-year Academy Awards, where demonstrations for Gaza raged outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

> Here’s the complete list of winners

> ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Best Picture in epic landslide; Christopher Nolan wins his first Oscar

> Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. win their first Oscar for ‘Oppenheimer’

> ‘Poor Things’ pulls off hattrick of wins

> ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ makes history with first Oscar win for beloved kaiju

> ‘The Zone of Interest’ wins best international film

> ‘To Kill a Tiger’ misses out as ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ wins Best Feature Documentary

> ‘RRR’ sequence part of tribute to stunt community, ‘Naatu Naatu’ also makes appearance

> Indian art designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai remembered at 96th Academy Awards ‘In Memoriam’

