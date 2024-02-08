February 08, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

In a speech in Rajya Sabha on February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Opposition was creating a North-South divide, asking the Congress to stop “divisive” politics. He also laid out the agenda for the next five years, ahead of the general elections to be held later this year.

His remarks were possibly a reaction to the protests by members of the Karnataka government against what they called stepmotherly treatment by the Centre, especially in the context of devolution of funds

Prime Minister Modi was replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint session of Parliamen on January 31.

He further asserted that when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, the UPA government had tried to create many obstacles. But now, his government opted for competitive and cooperative federalism, he said, adding that “States’s development for country’s development” was a guiding principle for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Mr. Modi expressed “agony” over recent statements by Opposition members, saying that they were speaking the “language of breaking the country”.

He asked them to stop these “new narratives... an entire State is speaking this language, nothing can be worse for the country than this... And it is very painful that such language is emerging from a national party.”

States, including Karnataka, have alleged that taxes were not being disbursed to States properly. Mr. Modi said that States should not use the language of “our tax, our money” to demand States’ rights. Saying that pain anywhere in the country would be felt by everyone, he said that this nation was “not just a piece of land for us,” but “like the human body.” Noting that he had chaired 20 meetings with Chief Ministers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he gave credit to the whole setup for being able to handle the situation.

Mr. Modi took aim at the previous regimes of the Congress, saying that the country had progressed from the ‘policy paralysis’ of those times over the last 10 years to become one of the top five economies in the world.

He countered Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s assertion that the Centre is not providing employment to SC, ST and OBC youth in government and PSUs, by saying that the Centre was making employment and education opportunities available to marginalised communities. The dilution of Article 370 ensured that persons belonging to these communities in Jammu and Kashmir got the same rights as other citizens of India.

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is not just a slogan, it is Modi’s guarantee,” he said. Expressing confidence that the NDA would return to power with 400 seats in the upcoming elections, Mr. Modi said that ““Modi 3.0 will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the foundations of developed India.”

