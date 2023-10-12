October 12, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that India would launch a major operation to evacuate its citizens from conflict-torn Israel. Named ‘Operation Ajay’, the special operation would have chartered flights arranged for those seeking to return. This would be the second evacuation this year after Operation Kaveri that brought back several thousand Indian citizens from conflict-torn Sudan in April-May.

There are at least 900 Indian students enrolled in various Israeli universities and institutions. Additionally, there are a large number of traders, IT professionals and domestic workers and caregivers working in Israel. A significant part of the Israeli population consists of Indian-origin Jews who trace their background to Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was the first to bring it to the nation’s attention that pilgrims were stuck in Bethlehem in Palestinian territories, and seek assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv said that it has mailed the first list of registered Indian citizens for the special flight. It is expected to depart for India on Thursday. The embassy stated on social media platform ‘X’ that others who have registered would be contacted soon for subsequent flights.

The announcement came days after Air India suspended its services along the Delhi-Tel Aviv route following a crippling attack on Israel last Saturday. The rapid escalation in the region has also drawn Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon to lob rockets at Israel’s northern territory, drawing Israeli strikes. The prevailing situation has resulted in cancellation of many international flights.

