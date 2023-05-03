May 03, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Justice K.M. Joseph, on a Division Bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stated that that it was “more than obvious” that the 11 men released early from life imprisonment involved in the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots were raising a maze of procedural objections in successive court hearings to avoid his bench. He made the remarks addressing Ms Bano’s counsel advocate Shobha Gupta.

“It is obvious they do not want us to hear the matter. It is more than obvious,” Justice Joseph stated. He mentioned that time was running out for him with his retirement just days away (that is, June 16).

The remarks came up after lawyers for the 11 released convicts claimed they were not served notice of the case. They sought an adjournment by at least two weeks so that they could file their counter-affidavits to Ms Bano’s petition challenging Gujarat Govt’s decision to remit their life sentences.

Advocate Vrinda Grover said the released convicts “should not be allowed to interrupt justice in this way”, adding to advocate Indira Jaising’s assertion that it was “all the more important that they should not succeed”.

The initial petition in the case was filed in November 2022. It came up for hearing before a Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi on December 13 with the latter opting out of it. It was then that the case was referred Justices Joseph and Nagarathna for hearing on March 27. The bench had issued notices on the same day – directing the government be prepared with the official files concerning the remission. In April, the Union and Gujarat Govts had stated they may seek a review of the order before making a U-turn on Tuesday.

