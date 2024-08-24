The war in Ukraine was high on the agenda in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar saying India was “willing to do whatever we can” to end the conflict “...because we do think that the continuation of this conflict is terrible, obviously for Ukraine itself and for the world as well”.

The “landmark” visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since Ukraine became independent in 1991, saw the signing of four agreements. In his talks with Mr. Zelenskyy, Mr. Modi said India is always ready to play an “active role” to restore peace in Ukraine. “We (India) are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace,” Mr. Modi said. The Prime Minister underlined India’s commitment towards respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries. “Today in Kyiv, PM Narendra Modi and I honoured the memory of the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression. Children in every country deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible,” Mr. Zelenskyy said on X. He later spoke to the visiting Indian media and flagged India’s purchase of Russian oil as well as other goods that are getting “billions for them”. He said India has a “huge influence on Russian economy”, pointing out that if Indians “change their attitude” towards Russia, the war will end because Russian President Vladimir Putin will end it.

Acknowledging the discussion on India’s energy purchases from Russia, Mr. Jaishankar said the Indian side explained to the Ukrainian side the energy market scenario and the need for prices to remain “reasonable and stable”. In an interaction with the Indian media, Mr. Zelenskyy described his meeting with Mr. Modi as “very good” and “historic”. On the top issues during talks, he said, was India’s oil purchase from Russia. “Because today many possibilities of Russian exports are closed, your country is open,” he said. “If you stop import of oil, Mr. Putin will have huge challenges.”

Mr. Jaishankar said the meeting between the two sides “was a very detailed, very open and a very constructive discussion”. “The Ukraine side wanted continued involvement of India in the peace summit,” he said. The four agreements include humanitarian assistance by India for high-capacity development projects, cooperation in agriculture and food industry, cultural cooperation and an agreement on drug quality and regulation. As a leader of the Global South, India has a stake in ensuring that the impact of the war in Europe and sanctions do not continue to imperil the developing and under-developed nations, The Hindupointed out in an editorial. “However, New Delhi has thus far not shown an interest in more than passing messages when required,” it noted, adding, “unless that understanding of India’s interest changes, it would seem Mr. Modi’s visit followed form, but did not fundamentally move the needle on the global peace effort,” making it more a balancing act.

Mr. Modi arrived in Kyiv from Warsaw in the morning on a special train and was welcomed by the Indian community at the hotel. He attended a multimedia exhibition on children who lost their lives in the conflict and placed a toy as a tribute. He paid homage at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The official talks were held at the Mariyinsky palace, the official residence of the Ukrainian President which became popular in India after the blockbuster movie RRR and the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was shot there.

