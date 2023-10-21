October 21, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

India did not violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by asking 41 Canadian diplomats to be repatriated, the Ministry of External Affairs asserted on Friday, in response to Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who had accused India of violating diplomatic norms by seeking a reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats posted in India. Ms. Joly had earlier announced that due to the reduced number of officials, Canada was forced to stop in-person services at its consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Such services will now be available only in the High Commission in Delhi. “We have been engaged with the Canadian side on this over the last month in order to work out the details and modalities of its implementation. Our actions in implementing this parity are fully consistent with Article 11.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the MEA said, in a statement. A diplomatic row erupted between the two countries after the Justin Trudeau government’s allegations that India had a role in the killing of Canadian national and Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Among other things, the Indian government accused the Canadian government of maintaining a much higher number of diplomats in India. The MEA said that the reduction was necessitated by Canada’s “continued interference” in India’s internal affairs. “We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms,” the statement said.

A source further informed that India’s decision to seek parity was not sudden and was conveyed to Canada around a month back, with the deadline of October 10 being extended till October 20 subsequently, in consultation with the Canadian side. Earlier, the Canadian Foreign Minister confirmed that Ottawa had acknowledged India’s move to take away diplomatic immunities from its 41 diplomats, along with 42 dependents stationed in Delhi. While Canada holds -- without providing any further proof -- that India must cooperate in its investigations against unnamed Indian officials, India is standing by measures it has taken in reprisal: last month, after the tit-for-tat expulsions of their respective diplomats from security agencies, the Modi government suspended visas for all Canadians, and demanded the downsizing of Canadian diplomatic strength. In an editorial, The Hindu said the developments indicate that if there had been any diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation in the past, they have been fruitless. “With diplomatic options exhausted for now, it is hoped a period of reflection will bring fresh counsel on how to break the logjam. Till then, students, tourists and businesspersons will suffer,” it said.

The Hindu’s Editorial

