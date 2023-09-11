September 11, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was on Sunday sent to judicial remand for 14 days in the skill development scam case. Mr. Naidu was arrested on September 9 by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Nandyal town.

To keep local law and order in check, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed in the State, and people were advised not to move in groups and carry any lethal weapons.

According to a police official, Mr. Naidu was shifted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in early hours of Sunday after being taken to a hospital in Vijayawada for medical tests following a 10-hour-long interrogation.

Mr. Naidu’s alleged role in the scam was argued over by the two sides for almost ten hours in the ACB court in Vijayawada before he was sent to judicial remand. CID claimed that it had prima facie evidence of Mr. Naidu’s role in the multi-crore scandal, and accused him, along with 36 others, of swindling about ₹371 crore belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in 2014-19 when TDP was in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Mr. Naidu petitioned that CID’s remand application filed was in clear violation of Section 17-A of Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, which mandates an inquiry into offences relatable to recommendations made/decisions taken by public servants in discharge of official duties subject to prior permission of the Governor.

The former Chief Minister was shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison amid heavy security on Sunday night. TDP State president K. Atchannaidu called for a State bandh on September 11 to protest Mr. Naidu’s arrest, calling his detention illegal. He also criticised the CID, accusing it of working for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Who is currently serving as the President of the World Bank?

Paul Wolfowitz

David Malpass

Ajay Banga

Jim Yong Kim

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.