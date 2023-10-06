October 06, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

On Thursday, the Supreme Court observed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has to establish an unbroken chain of evidence linking former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with the liquor lobby in the excise scam case. Mr. Sisodia has been in custody since February 2023 in connection with the liquor excise policy case.

“You have to establish a chain. The money has to flow from the liquor lobby to the person. We know it is difficult to establish the chain as everything is done undercover… but that is where your competence lies,” said Justice Sanjiv Khanna to Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED.

The Court observed that except a statement made by businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused-turned-approver, there was no proof against Mr. Sisodia. Justice Khanna noted that a policy may be changed to generate money following pressure from a particular lobby, but provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) would be attracted only after the proceeds of a crime, in this case bribe, was paid. The court asked whether there was any proof or indication to actively connect Mr. Sisodia with the alleged money laundering activities.

“You have to show that the person is actively connected with the proceeds of the crime, directly or indirectly,” Justice Khanna told Mr. Raju. Mr. Raju said Mr. Sisodia was “instrumental” in the making of a policy which led to bribes. “He should not have allowed the policy,” the law officer said.

The Delhi High Court had in May refused to grant Mr. Sisodia bail after agreeing with the CBI’s objection that he was an influential person who may use his power to influence witnesses and derail the case. Similarly, Mr. Sisodia had also failed in July to obtain bail in money laundering charges arraigned against him in connection with the excise policy case.

He was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning.

