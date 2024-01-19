January 19, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

In response to Iran’s military strike, Pakistan’s Air Force, on Thursday, launched air strikes in Iran against alleged militant hideouts, killing at least nine people and further raising tensions between the neighbours. On Tuesday, Iran had attacked parts of Pakistan.

Both appeared to target Baloch militant groups with similar separatist goals on either side of the Iran-Pakistan border. The countries accuse each other of providing safe haven to the groups in their respective territories. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry described its attack on Thursday as “a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes”.

“This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities,” it said in a statement. “This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats,” it added. Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, cut his trip short to return home.

Deputy Governor of Iran’s Sistan and Balochestan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, announced the casualty figures from Thursday’s strike, saying the dead included three women, four children and two men near the town of Saravan along the border. He said the dead were not Iranian citizens. Iran later summoned Pakistan’s charge d’affaires in the country. Pakistan already had withdrawn its Ambassador over Tuesday’s attack.

The risk of escalation remained on Thursday as Iran’s military begins a planned annual air defence drill from its port of Chabahar near Pakistan. The drill, named “Velayat 1402,” will include live fire from aircraft, drones and air defence systems.

The Baloch Liberation Army, an ethnic separatist group that has operated in the region since 2000, said in a statement the strikes targeted and killed its people. “Pakistan has martyred innocent Baloch people,” it said. Pakistan’s military described using “killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and standoff weapons” in the attack. Standoff weapons are missiles fired from aircraft at a distance — likely meaning Pakistan’s fighter jets did not enter Iranian airspace. Pakistan’s military also said the strikes hit targets associated with the Balochistan Liberation Front, though that group did not acknowledge the claim.

After Iran’s attack, India termed the issue as a bilateral matter between Iran and Pakistan. However, it added,”we understand actions that countries take in their self-defence”.

