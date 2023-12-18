December 18, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

At least nine people were killed on Sunday in a powerful blast at Solar Industries India, an explosives manufacturing factory in the rural part of Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Sunday. Three other people were seriously injured in the blast.

According to the police, the blast took place at 9 a.m. in a cast booster unit of Solar Industries India Ltd. at Bazaargaon, around 60 km away from Nagpur.

“The incident took place during a sieving operation [the explosive raw material is sieved before use] in a building where boosters for use in coal mines are made. Prima facie, nine persons have died following the explosion. The situation is under control. No labourer is currently in the building,” said a senior company official.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the accident site and said that the Maharashtra government had announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the nearest kin of the deceased. He also added that the company manufactured drones and explosives for security units.

Labourers also gathered near the company gate soon after the explosion, demanding explanation from the company management. They complained about overwork, while some labourers said they were recalled to duty after the completion of their shift on the occasion. The area was later cordoned off by the police.

A day after the blast, Opposition leaders on Monday alleged lapses by the company in ensuring the safety of workers and demanded action against Industrial Safety Department officials. The matter was also raised in the Legislative Council.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the blast under the Indian Penal Code on the charges of causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to the explosive substance, an official said on Monday.

