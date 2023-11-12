November 12, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed the first supplementary chargesheet in the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) case involving smuggling of arms and explosives from Pakistan.

Among those arraigned are Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amrik Singh, who were both deported from the Philippines; Jassa Singh, and Gagandeep Singh alias Mithi. The supplementary chargesheet was submitted before a special court in New Delhi.

It is alleged that Canada-based “listed individual” Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, in association with accused Manpreet Singh Peeta, had indoctrinated and recruited Ammy, Amrik Singh, Jassa Singh and Mithi into his banned terrorist group. Operating from the Philippines, Ammy and Amrik Singh were actively engaged in inducting the youth into the KTF. Their activities extended to smuggling of arms and explosives from Pakistan, as well as carrying out extortion and the subsequent channelling of the crime proceeds for terrorist activities, the agency said.

The accused facing chargesheet, at the behest of Arsh Dalla, raised funds for the KTF. The terrorist group had carried out targeted killings and firings at the residences of potential victims, coercing them into complying with their extortion demands. The NIA investigation allegedly revealed that extortion funds were being systematically transferred to various foreign countries through both banking and non-banking channels. “These illicit financial transactions were aimed at fuelling terrorist activities in India,” it said. The KTF operatives were involved in regular recruitment and handling of their terror syndicate associates from abroad. From across the border through drones, it added.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against nine accused persons in the same case on July 22. It said that 12 other members of the KTF and their associates linked to the Babbar Khalsa International are currently under investigation.

