Newsletter

>> Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary goes live amidst controversy, open letters and support from peers

Tamil star Nayanthara has accused actor-producer Dhanush of ‘festering vengeance’ against her recent Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale after the latter sent a legal notice for the use of certain unauthorised clips in the film. Hours after Nayanthara published the letter, seven former female co-stars of Dhanush extended their support to Nayanthara.

In the documentary, Nayanthara revealed that she temporarily left cinema at the peak of her career, influenced by a romantic partner’s advice. Janhvi Kapoor, who recently ventured into the South Indian film industry with her debut movie Devara alongside Jr NTR, gave a major shout-out to the newly released docu-series. A couple of days after the premiere, Nayanthara thanked Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for giving her an NOC for the film.

>> A.R. Rahman, wife Saira Banu announce separation

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. A statement from the couple said they took the decision to separate after “significant emotional strain in their relationship”. The couple’s children also spoke out, emphasizing their need for privacy. Hours after they announced their separation, Mohini Dey, the renowned bassist from the music composer’s troupe, announced her split with husband Mark Hartsuch.

>> Curtain goes up on 55th International Film Festival of India

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kick-started with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, Goa, on Wednesday. Film director Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed the chairperson of the International Jury for the festival. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India was focused on developing the content creators’ economy, showcasing the country’s rich heritage and culture, and diversity of languages and literature.

) Divya Prabha on the ‘All We Imagine As Light’ effect and how she feels she found her space in cinema with it

>> The actor talks about being a part of films that were screened at the Locarno Film Festival and at Cannes

) ‘Witches’ director Elizabeth Sankey on postpartum horrors and subverting the idea of the witch

>> The British filmmaker’s sophomore documentary, ‘Witches’, casts a poignant, probing eye on the intersections of motherhood and mental health

) Milana Nagaraj on pregnancy, returning to films and hunt for strong roles

>> The Kannada actor opens up on returning to work, her evolution as an actor and her love for films driven by female characters

) Sara Ali Khan on turning into a wellness coach

>> The Bollywood actor talks about curating and hosting a wellness retreat in Goa

) Kannada playback singer Jaskaran Singh on his journey so far

>> Meet the new hearthrob of Karnataka, turbaned Jaskaran Singh, who has taken the Kannada playback singing by storm

) Singer Sunitha Upadrasta shares about her first live performance in Visakhapatnam

>> Excited about her performance, Sunitha Upadrasta shares her views on independent music and her cherished musical collaborations

) To save and project | Inside the final edition of Film Heritage Foundation’s travelling workshop

>> One of the goals at the ninth edition of Film Heritage Foundation’s ‘travelling school’ in Kerala was to go beyond Bollywood

) Remembering Tiruchi Loganathan and his timeless Tamil songs

>> In his birth centenary, we recall how he perfected the art of playback singing long before others arrived on the scene

) In centenary year, Salil Chowdhury’s music continues to mesmerise Kerala’s cultural sphere

>> A deep dive into legendary Bengali music director’s work in Malayalam cinema

) Pan-Indian wave hits Bihar as Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ wows Patna

>> In a first, the trailer of the Telugu film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was launched in the iconic Gandhi Maidan

) Remembering the first Indian Film Festival in China

>> A look back at the times when China hosted the Indian Republic Film Week showcasing documentary series alongside feature films

) Wildlife enthusiast captures untamed life of jackals in short flick

>> The documentary ‘Follow the Howl: Jackal - the Real Story’ won the State award for best short film during the recent Wildlife Week observance

