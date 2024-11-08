Newsletter

Around Tinsel Town
Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana Part 1 and 2’ officially announced; first poster out
Ananya Panday, Lakshya to star in ‘Chand Mera Dil’
‘Singham Again’ makes over ₹ 65 crore worldwide on opening day; Rohit Shetty says it’s his fastest ₹ 100 crore film
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s ‘Veer Zaara’ marks 20th anniversary, all set for international re-release
Vikrant Massey reveals he’s been receiving threats for ‘The Sabarmati Report’
IFFI 2024: Ranbir Kapoor to join special session to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s centenary
Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds to reunite with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy following ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Tom Holland and Austin Butler to lead racing scandal film ‘American Speed’
Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto to lead ‘Lunik Heist’
Macaulay Culkin to star in ‘Fallout’ Season 2
New ‘Star Wars’ trilogy in the works at Lucasfilm from ‘Rebels’ creator Simon Kinberg
Regional cinema
‘D55’: Dhanush teams up with ‘Amaran’-maker Rajkumar Periasamy for his next
Nani and Srikanth Odela’s next collaboration titled ‘The Paradise’
‘Thug Life’ drops release date on Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday
‘Ghaati’ reveals first look on Anushka Shetty’s birthday
Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Thandel’ gets a release date
World cinema
New Godzilla film in the works from ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ director Takashi Yamazaki
Hideo Kojima predicts cult classic status for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
European Union Film Festival in Delhi opens with ‘La Chimera’
Trailers
Abhishek Bachchan-Shoojit Sircar film promises a heartwarming slice-of-life drama with ‘I Want to Talk’ trailer
A fiery Shivarajkumar fights for an empire in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ trailer
In ‘The End’ trailer, Tilda Swinton and George Mackay sing for survival in Joshua Oppenheimer’s apocalyptic musical
Varun Dhawan is in bone-crunching mass mode in ‘Baby John’ taster cut
Suseenthiran promises an entertaining modern rom-com with ‘2K Love Story’
Essential reading
