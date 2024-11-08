Newsletter

Around Tinsel Town

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana Part 1 and 2’ officially announced; first poster out

Ananya Panday, Lakshya to star in ‘Chand Mera Dil’

‘Singham Again’ makes over ₹ 65 crore worldwide on opening day; Rohit Shetty says it’s his fastest ₹ 100 crore film

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s ‘Veer Zaara’ marks 20th anniversary, all set for international re-release

Vikrant Massey reveals he’s been receiving threats for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

IFFI 2024: Ranbir Kapoor to join special session to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s centenary

Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds to reunite with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy following ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Tom Holland and Austin Butler to lead racing scandal film ‘American Speed’

Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto to lead ‘Lunik Heist’

Macaulay Culkin to star in ‘Fallout’ Season 2

New ‘Star Wars’ trilogy in the works at Lucasfilm from ‘Rebels’ creator Simon Kinberg

Regional cinema

‘D55’: Dhanush teams up with ‘Amaran’-maker Rajkumar Periasamy for his next

Nani and Srikanth Odela’s next collaboration titled ‘The Paradise’

‘Thug Life’ drops release date on Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday

‘Ghaati’ reveals first look on Anushka Shetty’s birthday

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Thandel’ gets a release date

World cinema

New Godzilla film in the works from ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ director Takashi Yamazaki

Hideo Kojima predicts cult classic status for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

European Union Film Festival in Delhi opens with ‘La Chimera’

Trailers

Abhishek Bachchan-Shoojit Sircar film promises a heartwarming slice-of-life drama with ‘I Want to Talk’ trailer

A fiery Shivarajkumar fights for an empire in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ trailer

In ‘The End’ trailer, Tilda Swinton and George Mackay sing for survival in Joshua Oppenheimer’s apocalyptic musical

Varun Dhawan is in bone-crunching mass mode in ‘Baby John’ taster cut

Suseenthiran promises an entertaining modern rom-com with ‘2K Love Story’

Essential reading

