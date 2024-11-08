 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Newsletter

Curated every week, this newsletter brings you everything from the world of movies and streaming

Published - November 08, 2024 03:12 pm IST

Gopinath Rajendran
Gopinath Rajendran

Around Tinsel Town

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana Part 1 and 2’ officially announced; first poster out

Ananya Panday, Lakshya to star in ‘Chand Mera Dil’

‘Singham Again’ makes over ₹ 65 crore worldwide on opening day; Rohit Shetty says it’s his fastest ₹ 100 crore film

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s ‘Veer Zaara’ marks 20th anniversary, all set for international re-release

Vikrant Massey reveals he’s been receiving threats for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

IFFI 2024: Ranbir Kapoor to join special session to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s centenary

Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds to reunite with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy following ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Tom Holland and Austin Butler to lead racing scandal film ‘American Speed’

Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto to lead ‘Lunik Heist’

Macaulay Culkin to star in ‘Fallout’ Season 2

New ‘Star Wars’ trilogy in the works at Lucasfilm from ‘Rebels’ creator Simon Kinberg

Regional cinema

‘D55’: Dhanush teams up with ‘Amaran’-maker Rajkumar Periasamy for his next

Nani and Srikanth Odela’s next collaboration titled ‘The Paradise’

‘Thug Life’ drops release date on Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday

‘Ghaati’ reveals first look on Anushka Shetty’s birthday

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Thandel’ gets a release date

World cinema

New Godzilla film in the works from ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ director Takashi Yamazaki

Hideo Kojima predicts cult classic status for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

European Union Film Festival in Delhi opens with ‘La Chimera’

Trailers

Abhishek Bachchan-Shoojit Sircar film promises a heartwarming slice-of-life drama with ‘I Want to Talk’ trailer

A fiery Shivarajkumar fights for an empire in ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ trailer

In ‘The End’ trailer, Tilda Swinton and George Mackay sing for survival in Joshua Oppenheimer’s apocalyptic musical

Varun Dhawan is in bone-crunching mass mode in ‘Baby John’ taster cut

Suseenthiran promises an entertaining modern rom-com with ‘2K Love Story’ 

Essential reading

1)

Published - November 08, 2024 03:12 pm IST

Related Topics

cinema / World cinema / Telugu cinema / Tamil cinema / Malayalam cinema / Kannada cinema / Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / English cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.