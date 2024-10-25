Newsletter

Around Tinsel Town
>> MAMI 2024: Amit Dutta’s ‘Rhythm of a Flower’ wins Golden Gateway Award
Amit Dutta’s Rhythm of a Flower claimed the prestigious Golden Gateway Award at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Nocturnes, co-directed by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, took home the Silver Gateway Award. Meanwhile, Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, opened the film festival. Shabana Azmi, who was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award, conducted a masterclass in which she shared insights from her five decades in the film industry.
Hollywood
Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with rare form of bone marrow cancer
Tom Holland to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next
Cardi B says she’s hospitalised with medical emergency, will miss music festival
Hans Zimmer’s score for ‘Dune: Part Two’ ineligible for Oscars 2025
‘Spider-Man 4’ to commence shooting in 2025: Tom Holland
Body horror film ‘The Substance’ to debut on MUBI on October 31
A ‘John Wick’ prequel anime film is in the works
‘God of War’ live-action series recruits Ronald D Moore as new showrunner
Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone to star in indie comedy ‘In Memoriam’
‘Carrie’ series adaptation incoming from Stephen King and Mike Flanagan
‘The Apothecary Diaries’ announces Season 2 premiere, releases new teaser
Bollywood
Adar Poonawalla to acquire 50 per cent of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for Rs 1000 crore
Alia Bhatt slams online videos, clickbait articles claiming she had ‘Botox gone wrong’
POCSO case: Mumbai cops ask Ekta Kapoor, mother to appear for questioning on Thursday
Salman Khan to shoot ‘Sikandar’ as scheduled, ‘Singham 3’ cameo confirmed
‘Jigra’ director Vasan Bala deletes Twitter account amid poor reception
Arshad Warsi on backlash for remarks about ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: I will love every film rest of my life
Shootjit Sircar’s film with Abhishek Bachchan titled ‘I Want To Talk’
Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, suffered from fracture, is stable: caretaker
Sunny Deol’s next film is titled ‘Jaat’
Regional
Yash confirms he is playing Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ramayana’, ‘Toxic’ set to get a new release date
Jani Master, arrested on sexual assault charges, gets bail
Everything changed in 24 hours: Sudeep opens up on his mother’s demise
Silambarasan TR teams up with AGS Entertainment and Ashwath Marimuthu for ‘STR 49’
Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim’s ‘Sookshmadarshini’ gets a release date
Malayalam actor Bala ties the knot again
Trailers
Sivakarthikeyan brings Major Mukund Varadarajan’s story to life in ‘Amaran’ trailer
Dulquer Salmaan goes the extra mile for his family in ‘Lucky Baskhar’ trailer
‘Bloody Beggar’ trailer hints at a chaotic comedy with Kavin essaying a cunning beggar
In ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 trailer, Miyagi-Do gears up for the Sekai Taikai
Vishwak Sen is fiery and fun in ‘Mechanic Rocky’ trailer
In ‘The Brutalist’ trailer, Adrien Brody starts afresh in Brady Corbet’s post-war epic
Srii Murali’s ‘Bagheera’ trailer promises to be an high-octane action vigilante thriller
Ke Huy Quan gears up for his first lead role in ‘Love Hurts’ trailer
In ‘Severance’ Season 2 trailer, Adam Scott returns to work for round two
Keerthy Suresh aces comedy and action in ‘Revolver Rita’ teaser
Essential Reading
Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on what’s cooking in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’
The actors along with Raj Nidimoru discuss jackets, acting (good and bad) and taking Indian streaming to the next level
Dulquer Salmaan interview: A period setting lends scope for more drama
Ahead of ‘Lucky Baskhar’, the actor-producer reflects on the warm reception from the Telugu audience and what it means to navigate between film in different languages
Reviewing the reviewers
At least in spirit, it is expected that the creators and commentators of culture world stand together. However, this is increasingly not the case
Ella Purnell interview: ‘Fallout’ star on his new thriller ‘Sweetpea’ and bidding goodbye to ‘Arcane’
The British star talks about playing a serial killer in her latest series, the obsessive attention to detail she pays each of her characters, and not understanding the fuss over her eyes
Saoirse Ronan interview: On preserving childhood innocence and writing music with Nicholas Britell on ‘Blitz’
The six-time Academy Award nominee talks about forging a genuine friendship with her young co-star and cooking up a little musical madness with the Emmy-winner composer
Priyadarshan interview: ‘Most Hindi remakes of regional movies are flops’
The veteran filmmaker opens up on the meteoric rise of the Malayalam film industry, his growth as a filmmaker over the past three decades, and his successful run in Bollywood
‘Paris Has Fallen’: Tewfik Jallab on his love for biryani and ‘Bahubali’
The lead actor says he did not watch any of the ‘Has Fallen’ movies as he wanted to create his own character, without Gerard Butler’s influence
Sai Paranjpye interview: Going to theatres has lost its charm
The veteran filmmaker was in Delhi to donate her collection of original, handwritten drafts and screenplays of films, teleplays and stage plays in Marathi, English and Hindi
Abhinaya interview: I am excited to be back acting in a Malayalam film like ‘Pani’
The actor talks about being part of the Joju George’s directorial debut and her love for Kerala
Tamil producer Tenma launches an AI-based film studio and releases his first AI-based music video on Madurai Veeran
Painting, AI, filmmaking and jingles have been taking up the music producer and composer’s time.
What to watch
In ‘Do Patti’, Kriti Sanon and Kajol struggle to power a thriller on domestic abuse
Joju George’s ‘Pani’ is a gory drama that works despite its typical revenge plot
Search for an entertaining premise continues in ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Season 3
Naomi Scott shines in Parker Finn’s simpering horror sequel ‘Smile 2’
‘Snakes and Ladders’, backed by Karthik Subbaraj, is a bored game
‘Goodrich’ is a gentle relationship drama with Michael Keaton in top form
In ‘Family By Choice’, a charming trio delves into friendship, family and growing up
‘One Piece Fan Letter’ is an outstanding anime that honours the Straw Hat legacy