Newsletter

Around tinsel town

Emmys 2024: ‘Shogun’ completes record-breaking sweep as ‘Hacks’ pulls off major upset over ‘The Bear’

FX’s Japanese tidal wave Shogun led the charge at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The show became the first majority non-English language series to snag the Best Drama Series award. It amassed an unprecedented 18 Emmys in total. Hacks, the story of an aging comedienne seeking to reinvent herself and the young writer trying to help her, was adjudged the best comedy series. The HBO show bested favourite The Bear.

Jean Smart bagged the lead actress award for Hacks.Writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky won for the episode Bulletproof, adding to Hacks‘ success. Meanwhile, The Bear emerged as a leading winner in the comedy categories. Jeremy Allen White received his second consecutive Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. Baby Reindeer finished its Emmy run with four wins for Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning and Limited series

Bollywood

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ shortlisted by France for Oscars

‘Stree 2’ is highest-grossing Hindi film of all time: makers

Bombay High Court asks CBFC to decide on Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Love and War’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, gets new release date

Actor-producer Sohum Shah announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

‘The Night Manager’ nominated at International Emmys in drama series category

Actor Alia Bhatt adds Kapoor surname to her name

Salman Khan cautions fans against fake US concerts announcements

Ananya Pandey-led ‘Call Me Bae’ renewed for second season

PVR INOX announces Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival to mark her 25 years of cinema

‘Taal’ re-release in theatres to mark its 20th anniversary

‘The Sabarmati Report’ fronted by Vikrant Massey locks November release

Himesh Reshammiya’s father, composer Vipin Reshammiya, dies at 88

Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein faces new sex crime charge from accuser who has never gone public

Charlie Puth marries Brooke Sansone following year-long engagement

Netflix sets season 7 of ‘Black Mirror’; Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti to star

‘The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection’ to begin production in 2025

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis to headline Kay Scarpetta series

‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 slated for January 2025, announces theatrical special release

Disney allegedly sanitised queer themes in ‘Inside Out 2’ following same-sex kiss in ‘Lightyear’

James Cameron to adapt Japanese WWII novel, ‘Ghosts of Hiroshima’

‘Emily in Paris’ renewed for season five by Netflix

John Cena to lead Mattel’s live-action ‘Matchbox’ film for Apple

Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein teaming up for ‘Office Romance’

Regional

‘Thalapathy 69’: Vijay’s last film, to be helmed by H Vinoth, announced; release date fixed

Choreographer Jani Master arrested in Goa for alleged sexual assault

Lokesh Kanagaraj comments on Nagarjuna’s leaked scene from Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’

Release of Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ postponed to November 14

‘D 52’: Dhanush’s fourth directorial titled ‘Idli Kadai’

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’: Nani-Vivek Athreya film enters the Rs 100-crore club

Lijo Jose Pellissery says he is not part of proposed Malayalam film collective Progressive Filmmakers’ Association

‘Karthi 29’: Tamil star Karthi’s next, with writer-director Thamizh, announced

Anurag Kashyap, Shabna Mohammed team up for Malayalam film ‘Delulu’

Sundar C to direct ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ starring Nayanthara

Megha Akash marries long-time boyfriend Saai Vishnu

Cast of Kavin’s ‘Bloody Beggar’ revealed with a promotional video

Trailers

Robert Pattinson is an expendable employee in Bong Joon-ho’s in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvalli marks her final role in ‘The Forest Hills’ trailer

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage play brothers pulling off one final heist in ‘Brothers’ trailer

In ‘Small Things Like These’ trailer, Cillian Murphy returns in his role since ‘Oppenheimer’

Essential Reading

Cristin Milioti and Matt Reeves interview: Into the pulsating world of ‘The Penguin’ and Gotham’s underbelly

Hotshot actor and ‘The Batman’ filmmaker discuss the eight-episode DC Studios series, Colin Farrell’s epic transformation into the role of Penguin, and what makes Gotham City persist

On MS Subbulakshmi’s 108th birth anniversary, actor Vidya Balan recreates her iconic style in a photo tribute

Costume designer Anu Parthasarathy speaks about collaborating with Vidya Balan and their creative journey for the project, A Recreation of Iconic Styles

Producer Mary Livanos on ‘Agatha All Along’: The tone of the show is Kathryn Hahn

The executive producer of the show says it was Kathryn Hahn’s performance in ‘Wanda Vision’ that created the opportunity to tell the Agatha Harkness story

Harish Kalyan interview: On ‘Lubber Pandhu,’ ‘Diesel’ and his take on stardom

The Tamil actor talks about his upcoming film, playing a rural character after a long time, why the road to stardom isn’t straight, and more

With ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’ and ‘Aay’, Ankitha Koyya secures his place in the sun

The Telugu actor is making the audience sit up and notice him by essaying a variety of characters

Animation filmmaker Ujwal Nair’s ‘Lucky Dog’ to premiere internationally at the Busan Film Festival

The smartly-written animated satire and musical, which delves into immigration and privilege, will have its international premiere at the Busan International Film Festival

‘Mudhuvar’, narrated by rapper Arivu, explores the coexistence Anamalai’s humans and wildlife

The short film, a part of ‘The Pollachi Papyrus’ docuseries, signifies the coexistence between the Mudhuvar tribe and the Nilgiri Tahr in Anamalai

Jagadish Gowda: ‘Capturing beautiful moments with powerful visuals’

The award-winning cinematographer talks about what keeps him hooked to the world of the lens

What to watch

