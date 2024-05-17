Newsletter

Hollywood
Tabu cast as Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ prequel series
ADVERTISEMENT
Nic Cage returns as Spider-Man Noir in new live-action series, ‘Noir’
Terminator Zero’ anime unveils August premiere date and first look
ADVERTISEMENT
‘The Boys’ renewed for Season 5 at Prime Video
Donnie Yen to reprise role in ‘John Wick’ spinoff as blind assassin
‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 reveals first look of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey
ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix renews ‘3 Body Problem’ for additional episodes, series to end
Prime Video’s ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ to return for second season
‘Downton Abbey’ to return with a third movie
ADVERTISEMENT
Marvel Studios pursue legal action against Instagram over ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ leaker
New Godzilla/Kong movie to be penned by ‘Shang-Chi’ screenwriter Dave Callaham
Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming ‘Barbarella’ ropes in Edgar Wright as director
ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood
‘Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga’: Hansal Mehta announces next ‘Scam’ series
Release of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ postponed amidst Lok Sabha elections
As ‘Sarfarosh’ completes 25 years, Aamir Khan says team seriously developing sequel
Arjun Kapoor completes filming for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’
Jackie Shroff moves Delhi HC against unauthorised use of his name
Alia Bhatt stuns at Gucci Cruise show 2025
Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar and RJ Malishka join Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’ series
Regional
Fahadh Faasil joins hands with ‘Drishyam’ director Jeethu Joseph
Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases ‘Vazhakku’ online after spat with Tovino Thomas
Kerala politicians stand by actor Mammootty facing online harassments, call him State’s pride
Censor board should not have political appointees: Bharathiraja
Have composed a new symphony in the last 35 days, says Ilaiyaraaja
Pa Ranjith to co-produce first cinematic collaboration between Papa New Guinea and India titled ‘Papa Buka’
‘Suriya 44’: Santhosh Narayanan to score music for Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj
‘Raayan’: Dhanush’s 50th film confirms release in June
G V Prakash and Saindhavi part ways after 11 years of marriage
Nivin Pauly to play the lead in director Akhil Sathyan’s next
Kerala Film Critics Awards announced, ‘Aattam’ adjudged best film
Trailers
Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta return to take you on a rollercoaster ride of laughter in ‘Panchayat’ Season 3 trailer
In ‘Dune Prophecy’ teaser, sisterhood reigns supreme, 10,000 years before Paul Atreides
Westeros prepares for brutal Dance of the Dragon war in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 trailer
In ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 trailer, Sauron’s darkness threatens Middle Earth once more
In ‘Turbo’ trailer, Mammootty takes on Raj B Shetty in high-octane action fest
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo defy gravity and bring Broadway to the big screen in ‘Wicked’ trailer
In ‘Thalavan’ trailer, it’s a cop vs cop investigative thriller starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali
In ‘Double iSmart’ teaser: Ram Pothineni’s Ustaad Shankar takes on Sanjay Dutt in the action entertainer
Mable, Charles and Oliver are taking the investigation to Hollywood in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 teaser
Vijay Kumar battles it out at the polls in ‘Election’ trailer
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor fulfil their cricketing dreams in ‘Mr and Mrs. Mahi’ trailer
‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ trailer: An emotional farewell of tennis legend Roger Federer
Essential Reading
What to watch
‘The Garfield Movie’ is a painfully predictable reboot that’s far from purr-fect
Read the full review here
The writing and the animation needed more punch in ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’
Read the full review here
‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’, starring Basil Joseph and Prithviraj, is a bromance that loses steam halfway through
Read the full review here
‘X-Men ‘97’ is an old-school adventure from Marvel with lots to enjoy
Read the full review here
‘Perumani’ is a fairly engaging wacky film with the aftertaste of a folktale
Read the full review here