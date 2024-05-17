Newsletter

Hollywood

Tabu cast as Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ prequel series

Nic Cage returns as Spider-Man Noir in new live-action series, ‘Noir’

Terminator Zero’ anime unveils August premiere date and first look

‘The Boys’ renewed for Season 5 at Prime Video

Donnie Yen to reprise role in ‘John Wick’ spinoff as blind assassin

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 reveals first look of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

Netflix renews ‘3 Body Problem’ for additional episodes, series to end

Prime Video’s ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ to return for second season

‘Downton Abbey’ to return with a third movie

Marvel Studios pursue legal action against Instagram over ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ leaker

New Godzilla/Kong movie to be penned by ‘Shang-Chi’ screenwriter Dave Callaham

Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming ‘Barbarella’ ropes in Edgar Wright as director

Bollywood

‘Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga’: Hansal Mehta announces next ‘Scam’ series

Release of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ postponed amidst Lok Sabha elections

As ‘Sarfarosh’ completes 25 years, Aamir Khan says team seriously developing sequel

Arjun Kapoor completes filming for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

Jackie Shroff moves Delhi HC against unauthorised use of his name

Alia Bhatt stuns at Gucci Cruise show 2025

Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar and RJ Malishka join Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’ series

Regional

Fahadh Faasil joins hands with ‘Drishyam’ director Jeethu Joseph

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases ‘Vazhakku’ online after spat with Tovino Thomas

Kerala politicians stand by actor Mammootty facing online harassments, call him State’s pride

Censor board should not have political appointees: Bharathiraja

Have composed a new symphony in the last 35 days, says Ilaiyaraaja

Pa Ranjith to co-produce first cinematic collaboration between Papa New Guinea and India titled ‘Papa Buka’

‘Suriya 44’: Santhosh Narayanan to score music for Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj

‘Raayan’: Dhanush’s 50th film confirms release in June

G V Prakash and Saindhavi part ways after 11 years of marriage

Nivin Pauly to play the lead in director Akhil Sathyan’s next

Kerala Film Critics Awards announced, ‘Aattam’ adjudged best film

Trailers

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta return to take you on a rollercoaster ride of laughter in ‘Panchayat’ Season 3 trailer

In ‘Dune Prophecy’ teaser, sisterhood reigns supreme, 10,000 years before Paul Atreides

Westeros prepares for brutal Dance of the Dragon war in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 trailer

In ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 trailer, Sauron’s darkness threatens Middle Earth once more

In ‘Turbo’ trailer, Mammootty takes on Raj B Shetty in high-octane action fest

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo defy gravity and bring Broadway to the big screen in ‘Wicked’ trailer

In ‘Thalavan’ trailer, it’s a cop vs cop investigative thriller starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali

In ‘Double iSmart’ teaser: Ram Pothineni’s Ustaad Shankar takes on Sanjay Dutt in the action entertainer

Mable, Charles and Oliver are taking the investigation to Hollywood in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 teaser

Vijay Kumar battles it out at the polls in ‘Election’ trailer

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor fulfil their cricketing dreams in ‘Mr and Mrs. Mahi’ trailer

‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ trailer: An emotional farewell of tennis legend Roger Federer

Essential Reading

What to watch

‘The Garfield Movie’ is a painfully predictable reboot that’s far from purr-fect

The writing and the animation needed more punch in ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’

‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’, starring Basil Joseph and Prithviraj, is a bromance that loses steam halfway through

‘X-Men ‘97’ is an old-school adventure from Marvel with lots to enjoy

‘Perumani’ is a fairly engaging wacky film with the aftertaste of a folktale

