Newsletter

Bollywood
Salman Khan’s next film is titled ‘Sikander’, to release on Eid, 2025
Cinematographer Gangu Ramsay of iconic Ramsay Brothers dies at 83
‘Maidaan’ makers issue statement for plagiarism claims
Ekta Kapoor introduces Bonita Rajpurohit as a transwoman protagonist in ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’
Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s ‘Crew’ enters Rs 100 crore club in nine days of release
Bhamini Oza to play Kasturba Gandhi in ‘Gandhi’ series
Biopic on first Ashok Chakra recipient from Kashmir announced
Ankita Lokhande to star in Sandeep Singh’s web series ‘Amrapali’
Hollywood
‘House of Cards’ creator Beau Willimon roped in for ‘Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi’
Disney sets release dates for ‘Star Wars’ movie, ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’, ‘Toy Story 5’, and ‘Moana’ live action
Lewis Hamilton regrets declining co-pilot role alongside Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ wraps up 12 seasons, references ‘Seinfeld’ in finale
‘GOT’ prequel series ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ finds lead actors
Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend
Kit Harington says ‘GOT’ spinoff on Jon Snow is ‘off the table’
‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ documentary will kick-off new DC Studios label
Renée Zellweger to return for new ‘Bridget Jones’ movie
‘Blair Witch Project’ reebot in the works from Lionsgate and Blumhouse
97th Oscars set for March, 2025 with an extended voting period
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce
‘The Color Purple’ director Blitz Bazawule to tackle ‘Black Samurai’ film for Warner Bros
Regional cinema
Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ to release on September 5
‘Family Star’: Vijay Deverakonda’s team files complaint about ‘negative propaganda’ against actor’s new film
Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ to release in June
Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to release in theatres in Octobe
Malayalam movies out of PVR screens over content-sharing row
Pradeep Ranganathan teams up with ‘Love Today makers; film to be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu
Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark globally
Bharath Mohan to direct ‘Indru Netru Naalai 2’
Nithya Menen’s next titled ‘Dear Exes’, first-look poster out
Dhananjaya’s next is ‘Kotee’, directed by Parameshwar Gundkal
Venkatesh Daggubati teams up with Anil Ravipudi for the third time
Shivarajkumar in a lawyer’s attire in new poster of ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’
Basil Joseph’s next titled ‘Marana Mass’; Tovino Thomas to produce it
Sivakarthikeyan to produce ‘Kurangu Pedal’; first-look teaser out
World cinema
Japanese
Trailers
Lady Gaga puts a smile on Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ teaser
Allu Arjun thrashes goons while rocking in a saree in ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’
Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates a sizzling world of passion and betrayal in ‘Heeramandi’ trailer
Dulquer Salmaan is a common man who embarks on an extraordinary journey in ‘Lucky Baskhar’ teaser
In ‘Srikanth’ trailer, Rajkummar Rao promises a hard-hitting performance
Tovino Thomas plays an actor stuck on the wrong side of superstardom in ‘Nadikar’ teaser
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ trailer, starring Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan, promises to be a bittersweet rom-com
James McAvoy is unsettling in ‘Speak No Evil trailer, the new psy-horror
What to read