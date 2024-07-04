Why users should update ChatGPT macOS app

OpenAI’s ChatGPT macOS app had been saving user chats on the computer in plan, readable text until last week Friday. When asked to comment, OpenAI later said they were aware of the issue and had already shipped a new version of the app which will be encrypting user conversations with the ChatGPT app on macOS from now. Users should reinstall the app again or download the latest version to stop this from happening. A software developer pointed out the problem on Threads after finding out ChatGPT had chosen to offer the app through their own website and opted out of Apple’s sandbox protections.

Skipping sandboxing is a security system for the mac App Store so that an app can be run in an isolated environment and can’t access other parts of the system without permission and neither can other apps access it without user knowledge. The problem left user conversations exposed to any external threat actors that wanted to access details from the chats. The ChatGPT app was launched just a few days in the end of June on mac computers. OpenAI and Apple recently announced their integration with an Apple exec now even receiving a board seat at the AI firm.

Indian officials visit Foxconn plant

A five-member team of Indian labour officials visited the Foxconn iPhone factory this week to question executives about allegations of discriminating against married women while hiring. A report earlier emerged claiming the Apple supplier was rejecting married women from iPhone assembly jobs at the plant near Chennai. Federal labour officials spoke to company directors and human resource execs yesterday. PM Modi’s government asked the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner to submit a detailed report on the matter sparking the inquiries.

Foxconn submitted a report stating that of the total number of employees at the plant - 41,281, 8% were married women. Apple and Foxconn both responded to the Reuters report saying there were lapses in their hiring in 2022 and they had worked to address these issues later. Reuters stated that their investigation took place in 2023 and 2024. Apple stated that all its suppliers including Foxconn hire married women after concerns were raised internally.

Motorola launches Razr 50 Ultra flip phone

After its Razr 40 series, Motorola has launched its new flip phone Razr 50 Ultra in India. The phone has generative AI features with support from Google’s AI chatbot Gemini and Moto ai along with Google Photos support for the cover screen. The 4-inch cover LTPO pOLED display with 2,400 nits of peak brightness and 1272x1080 resolution has a 10 bit panel with a refresh rate of upto 165Hz. The cover screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone runs on a 4,000mAh battery along with a 68W charger that will ship inside the box while also supporting 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging. The Razr 50 Ultra comes with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens and a 32MP front lens.