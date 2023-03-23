Today’s Cache | WhatsApp’s group chat update, fake ChatGPT extension, and TikTok finds support 

March 23, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

WhatsApp’s group chat update

WhatsApp announced the launch of a new app for Windows which will allow users to make end-to-end encrypted video calls. The updates also adds support for group video calls and increase the number of participants in audio calls.

The company claims the new app will come with faster loading time, and its interface will resemble that of the mobile version of the app.

Fake ChatGPT extension

Threat actors are using a fake ChatGPT for Chrome to target Facebook accounts. Cybercriminals were found using the malicious extension with added code to steal data that could be used to compromise Facebook accounts.

Extensions for Chrome and other major services from Facebook, Google, and other companies are facing continuous attacks and abuse while users continue to be hit the most since OpenAI released its famed ChatGPT and Whisper models through API for developers.

TikTok finds support

Creators on TikTok, the Chinese-owned short video app, along with three U.S. Democratic Party lawmakers said they oppose any potential ban on the app. Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Mark Pocan, and Robert Garcia and creators called at a press conference in Washington, questioned the targeting of TikTok and called for “comprehensive social media reform as it relates to privacy and security”.

Critics of the app fear that data collected by TikTok could be passed on to China’s government. Multiple countries have banned the use of the app on government devices over the past few months.

