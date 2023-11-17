November 17, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

U.S. wraps up antitrust case against Google

On the final day of the evidentiary phase of the Google antitrust trial, the U.S. government presented its arguments against the search giant. Starting on September 12, the case is based on Google’s monopoly in search and how it has abused its dominance to stay on top. Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who presided over the case reportedly said that he still hadn’t decided which way to go.

Besides the deal with Apple that helped it a lot, Google was also allegedly raising ad prices indiscriminately without losing advertisers. MIT economics professor Michael Whinston, the last witness for the U.S. government also stated that Google had little intention to improve its quality because of its popularity.

Musk accused of endorsing antisemitism again

ADVERTISEMENT

Microblogging platform X has been accused of antisemitism again. On Friday, The Verge reported that Elon Musk had interacted with other posts supporting antisemitism and white pride after which he agreed with an X user who said that Jewish communities were posting about “hatred against whites.”

Another media outlet called Media Matters reported this week that ads of companies like Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle and Xfinity had their ads near antisemitic and pro-Nazi content on X. IBM confirmed later that it suspended their advertising on the platform while it still investigates the matter. CEO Linda Yaccarino released a statement on Friday saying X was fighting antisemitism.

OpenAI explores using ChatGPT in classrooms

AI company OpenAI is now looking at how ChatGPT could be used in classrooms, a senior exec said. The company is reportedly planning to build a team to explore educational applications and tools. Brad Lightcap, the exec spoke about how teachers had been against the popular AI tool initially because of concerns around cheating but are willing to understand how to use it better now.

OpenAI has previously partnered with educational groups like Khan Academy to build an AI-powered tutor and Schmidt Futures to give grants to educational groups in underprivileged communities. The educational market is massive with global education and training expenditures expected to reach $10 trillion by 2030, according to research firm HolonIQ.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT